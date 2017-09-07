Whirlwind snapped at Moore Park Beach

GIVE IT A WHIRL: Cody Holzberger said the willy-willy he snapped at Moore Park Beach today was the biggest and clearest he's ever seen.

THE last thing Cody Holzberger expected to see this afternoon while running an errand for work was a whirlwind.

With the number of cane and vegetation fires around the region recently, he expected it to be a fire, but as he got closer that wasn't the case.

"I was driving out to Moore Park and I thought there was a fire and it was a heap of smoke,” he said.

"I looked around and there was no wind and I got a little bit closer and it was out in the middle of the field and there was no fire, it was a whirlwind.

"About three or four cars pulled off behind me to have a look at it as well.”

Mr Holzberger said despite growing up on a farm and seeing them before, he had never witnessed one of this size or clarity.

Several whirlwinds have been spotted on the way out to Bargara in the past.

In July, Bundaberg couple Daniel and Tamara Baldry took footage of a willy-willy on the way to Bargara.

At the time, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lauren Pattie told the NewsMail large whirlwinds, willy-willies or dust devils, as they can be known, were caused by sharp differences in temperatures near the ground.

Dust devils happen when there is a small pocket of much hotter air close to the surface and cooler air above it.

The temperatures don't have to be that hot, but the difference between the cooler and hotter air must be great.

"If that difference is large, that little bit of hot air near the surface is able to rise really quickly,” Ms Pattie said.

And that's what generates the rotation, causing the willy willy.

"They become visible when they pick up dust and dirt,” Ms Pattie said.