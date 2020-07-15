Which theme parks are reopening today

THE Gold Coast is once again home to worlds of fun, with more of the city's theme parks to reopen today.

Movie World and the nearby Wet'n'Wild, both members of the Village Roadshow stable, will welcome guests for the first time since March, after the company last month reopened Sea World and Paradise Country.

The move is too late for Queensland families, who have this week returned to work and school, but it's just in time for the hordes of holiday-makers from interstate who arrived on the Tourist Strip at the weekend.

The same COVID-safe guidelines in place at Sea World - including a ban on up-close selfies with park characters, and regular sanitising of rides and attractions - will be enforced, while initiatives such as virtual queuing are also part of the new normal.

While spikes in coronavirus case numbers in Victoria and NSW have some tourist operators fearing a second wave in Queensland, so far the influx of visitors has helped deliver millions of dollars to an industry left reeling by shutdowns and border closures.

Village Roadshow CEO Clark Kirby and Movie World staff are keen to reopen the theme park today. Picture Glenn Hampson

Village Roadshow CEO Clark Kirby said the company was closely monitoring the situation in southern states, and was committed to the health and safety of guests.

"We will continue to work with governments throughout this period," he said.

Mr Kirby added that the company was excited to be welcoming guests and team members back to Movie World and Wet'n'Wild.

"It will be great to have the full suite of Village Roadshow Theme Parks attractions open, allowing guests to experience our world-class line-up of rides, slides, show and entertainment," he said.

Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary has also been open since last month.

Dreamworld and sister park WhiteWater World are yet to announce reopening dates, though their SkyPoint attraction at the Q1 tower in Surfers Paradise recommended trading last Friday with solid results.

Australia Zoo on the Sunshine Coast has also been open since last month, with other tourism businesses across the state slowly rejoining the fray.

Wet'n'Wild lifeguards (from left) Joshua Biscoe, Drewe Moore, Jade Vorias and Maddison Bailey are stoked to be back in the swim. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Originally published as Which theme parks are reopening today