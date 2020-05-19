Menu
Which superstar is Harry, Meghan’s new bestie?

by New York Post
19th May 2020 7:06 AM

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made one good friend in Los Angeles, fellow Brit Adele.

Adele, 32, lives a few minutes away from the duo's new home in Beverly Hills, and the singer often stops by to say hello and gives Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, advice about living in LA, reported the Daily Mirror.

 

Adele before (right, 2008) and after, (left, 2020) weight loss, has been hanging out with Meghan and Harry. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images
Adele before (right, 2008) and after, (left, 2020) weight loss, has been hanging out with Meghan and Harry. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

"Adele's just five minutes from Harry and Meghan and they've swapped notes on the area. Adele loves the neighbourhood. She's also recommended her four-year-old son Angelo's pre-school and discreet places to take Archie where they won't be bombarded by fans," a source told the Mirror.

"All three of them get on so well. Meghan admires how Adele has managed to keep out of the spotlight despite being a huge star. And she is a big fan of her album 21, which she says helped her through her divorce from Trevor Engelson."

 

Meghan and Harry are adjusting to life in LA with a little help from their famous friends. Picture: Getty Images
Meghan and Harry are adjusting to life in LA with a little help from their famous friends. Picture: Getty Images

 

The new friendship developed after reports emerged that Harry was struggling in LA and missing his UK friends.

In 2011, Adele admitted to Glamour magazine that she was "after Prince Harry."

"I know I said I wouldn't go out with a ginger, but it's Prince Harry. I'd be a real duchess then! I'd love a night out with him. He seems like a right laugh," she told Glamour.

Meanwhile, Royal expert Katie Nicholl said the power couple "had an agenda from the outset" to become international "roving royals".

"I was told from a very early stage in their courtship, they had told a friend of Harry's that Meghan met quite early on that they wanted to international roving royals and that was going to be their focus," Nicholl told website 9Honey.

She called their decision to quit the royal life "inevitable".

 

 

This story first appeared in the New York Post and has been republished here with permission.

Originally published as Which superstar is Harry, Meghan's new bestie?

