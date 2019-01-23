Which prime ministers visited Bundy in the last 100 years

Kevin Rudd, the first to visit Bundaberg Airport in a 737, on the tarmac in 2010

AFTER leader of the Opposition and aspiring prime minister Bill Shorten visited Bundaberg this week, the NewsMail examined some of the times past PMs have visited the Rum City.

Some of the most noteworthy in the last 100 years include:

Dignitaries take Prime Minister William 'Billy' Hughes on a cane farm inspection during his 1922 visit to Bundaberg. Contributed

William 'Billy' Hughes - 1922

HIS almost seven years as prime minister had been "the most momentous in the history of the country”, William Morris "Billy” Hughes told a public meeting in Bundaberg on June 3, 1922.

Mr Hughes, also known as 'Digger' Hughes, told the audience at the Olympia Theatre he had been touring Australia, visiting each state to see for himself the conditions under which the people were living, to learn the grievances under which they suffered, and to hear from their lips that which they required to be done in order to prosper.

The audience, which included about 400 Diggers, heard a patriotic speech in which Mr Hughes assured them Australia had obtained the security of self-government, control over adjacent islands to the north-east and would maintain its White Australia Policy.

Prime Minister Robert Menzies in Bundaberg 1953. Photo courtesy of Picture Bundaberg

Robert Menzies - 1953

PRIME Minister Robert Menzies, his wife Pattie and daughter Heather were given a civic reception and spoke at several meetings during their visit to Bundaberg in 1953.

They were also taken on a drive through Woongarra cane lands to the Hummock.

Malcolm Fraser spending time in Bundy in 1979 at AgroTrend.

Malcolm Fraser - 1979

PRIME Minister Malcolm Fraser may have been the star attraction in Bundy on April 27, 1979, with his official visit to the field day, but a group of pensioners stole the show with an unauthorised street march in Bourbong St.

About 80 pensioners, spurred on by a resolution at a meeting in the Pensioners Hall, moved out to the street at the busiest time of the afternoon.

Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd answers some tough questions during the press conference outside Hinkler House. Photo: MAX FLEET kev2307aa

Kevin Rudd - 2010

PM Kevin Rudd and his Boeing 737 became the first jet plane to christen the Bundaberg Airport's runway when the leader made a flying visit to the Rum City in April, 2010.

During the visit, Mr Rudd announced a health spending spree which would focus on cancer treatments for regional patients.

PM VISIT: Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard surveys the devastation in the Bundaberg region in the aftermath of the worst flood in recorded history. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet BUN310113BPM18

Julia Gillard - 2013

PRIME Minister Julia Gillard promised $1 million for Queensland flood relief and pledged the government would invest hundreds of millions more to rebuild Bundaberg and other flood-affected regions after spending January 30, 2013 touring the region.

Ms Gillard visited Bargara, Bundy and Burnett Heads, where she met with people whose homes had been hit by tornadoes.

She said the tornadoes had come as a complete surprise to locals after they destroyed their homes in a matter of seconds.

PM VISIT: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce visit Bundaberg on Tuesday, 16 February 2016. Photo: Craig Warhurst / NewsMail Craig Warhurst BUN160216MALCOLM3

Malcolm Turnbull - 2016

PM Malcolm Turnbull's visit to Bundaberg on February 15, 2016 was a whirlwind of selfies and talks with local businesses.

Mr Turnbull received a brewing demonstration at Bargara Brewing Company, where owner Jack Milbank discussed the challenges of being a rare Australian-owned beverage business.

The Prime Minister then made his way down Bourbong St, dropping in on the Place Hair Salon, Hotline Fashion Boutique and Chippindalls and stopped to talk to local shoppers, some of whom didn't hesitate to request a selfie.

The Acting Prime Minister, Michael McCormack, speaking at a press conference held at Miriam Vale on Saturday. Brian Cassidy

Acting PM Michael McCormack - 2018

ACTING Prime Minister Michael McCormack spoke with evacuated communities residing in Miriam Vale on December 1, 2018 as 114 fires burned between Bundaberg and Mackay.

News Sunday Mail, 5.1.2019, Bundaberg, Funeral for Federal member Paul Neville. Former Prime Minister John Howard comforts Margaret Neville. Photo Paul Beutel Courier Mail

Former PM John Howard - 2019

DEPUTY Prime Minister Michael McCormack, former PM John Howard and current Hinkler MP Keith Pitt were among the crowds mourning the loss of one of the longest-serving parliamentarians, Paul Neville, in the Wide Bay on January 5, 2019.

Mr McCormack said he was sure Mr Neville would be looking down with great fondness, and quoted Federal President of the Nationals Larry Anthony in saying he had a heart as big as Phar Lap's, a humour as much as Rowan Atkinson's, the compassion of Mother Teresa, and the tenacity of John Howard.