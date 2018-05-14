Which famous singer is about to parachute into Bundy?

HIGH ENERGY: Star performer Timomatic is on his way to the Rum Capital.

HIGH ENERGY: Star performer Timomatic is on his way to the Rum Capital. Contributed

YOU may know him from Australia's Got Talent, or perhaps his hit songs like Parachute and Set It Off, now award-winning artist and dancer Timomatic says he's on his way to Bundaberg.

Having performed on stages all over the nation, a poster with his regional tour dates on his Facebook page has Bundaberg listed as one of the destinations.

He's set to play on July 9 at The Club Hotel.

The performance is part of his Do What You Want tour Pt 2 and the high-energy singer will be accompanied by I.amsolo and supported by Dod Crew.

In a social media post, he wrote "the Pt 2 of my Do What You Want Regional Tour kicks off in June with tickets available from May 16 at www.timomaticworld.com.”

For more information head to Timomatic's Facebook page.