Which famous singer is about to parachute into Bundy?
YOU may know him from Australia's Got Talent, or perhaps his hit songs like Parachute and Set It Off, now award-winning artist and dancer Timomatic says he's on his way to Bundaberg.
Having performed on stages all over the nation, a poster with his regional tour dates on his Facebook page has Bundaberg listed as one of the destinations.
He's set to play on July 9 at The Club Hotel.
The performance is part of his Do What You Want tour Pt 2 and the high-energy singer will be accompanied by I.amsolo and supported by Dod Crew.
In a social media post, he wrote "the Pt 2 of my Do What You Want Regional Tour kicks off in June with tickets available from May 16 at www.timomaticworld.com.”
