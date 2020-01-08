Which Bundy suburbs had the most animal cruelty complaints

RSPCA have raised concerns over the increased number of animal cruelty complaints that were received last year.

Data released yesterday, revealed more than 500 complaints had been reported for animal cruelty and neglect in the Bundaberg region, last year.

Bundaberg North was the suburb with the highest number of grievances received in the suburb, with 53 recorded, followed by Avenell Heights with 32 and Thabeban with 26.

Complaints received included poor living conditions, tethered animals not receiving exercise, abandonment, injuries being left untreated, animals appearing to be in poor condition and having an insufficient supply of food and water.

Additionally, more than one thousand heat stress related complaints were received, including animals being left in a hot vehicle or left in an area of the yard where they were unable to reach water and shade.

Queensland as a whole witnessed a rise in complaints, with 18,692 received last year, compared to 17,862 across the state in 2018.

RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty raised concern over what these numbers meant for animal welfare.

“Obviously its not good news … you want the numbers to be decreasing, not rising,” Mr Beatty said.

“Our Inspectors are already operating under an enormous workload.”

A number of matters involving mistreated animals appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court last year, including an incident that resulted in a puppy having it’s leg amputated.

When an RSPCA inspector investigated a report of animal negligence, he found a dog with a serious injury on her left leg, with several open and infected wounds.

RSPCA found the puppy’s leg was broken in multiple places, including a complete comminuted displaced fracture of the femur, with fragments, marked soft tissue swelling and healing fractures in the tibia and fibula, indicating injures had occurred at different times and were likely caused by blunt force trauma.

The two owners were fined $3000 each, ordered to pay $750 legal costs, $100 for the cost of summons and $700 in vet and boarding costs and prohibited from possessing an animal for two years.