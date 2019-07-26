Which billionaire bought this $4m Bargara home?

HOT PROPERTY: National award-winning "The Glass House" along Woongarra Scenic Dr, Bargara was brought by Lex Greensill.

HOT PROPERTY: National award-winning "The Glass House" along Woongarra Scenic Dr, Bargara was brought by Lex Greensill. Domain

IN A sign of confidence, the region has recorded it's highest ever residential house sale.

And if you've ever wondered what a billionaire does with their cash, now you know.

Bundaberg's Lex Greensill (inset) has snapped up Bargara's "The Glass House” along Woongarra Scenic Dr, the region's equivalent of "Millionaire's Row”.

While Mr Greensill arguably has the best house in the street, Woongarra Scenic Dr is also home to the region's business and agricultural leaders, builders and doctors.

HOT PROPERTY: National award-winning "The Glass House" along Woongarra Scenic Dr, Bargara was brought by Lex Greensill. Damien Botha

Mr Greensill, part of the Greensill's farming empire, is based in London where he heads up his $5 billion business-finance company Greensill Capital.

And while Bargara might seem a long way from home, Mr Greensill regularly returns to Bundy where his brothers Peter and Andrew run the family farming operation.

In fact in May the Financial Review reported Mr Greensill plans to build a "bond hub” in Bundaberg, similar to the one he has in the northern English town of Warrington, where more than 100 staff manage the technology and back office for Greensill Capital's bond issuance.

If he is to spend more time in Bundy, The Glass House is pretty decent digs.

The stunning Bargara home has a views to match its multi-million dollar price tag. Domain

The award-winning home originally hit the market in late March 2018 via expressions of interest.

It was later listed with a price guide of $4,795,000 - $5,795,000, but Mr Greensill appears to have bagged himself a bargain, with the property settling for $4,120,000 last month.

The three-storey home overlooks the ocean and boasts four bedrooms with ensuites, a heated pool and spa and a fully equipped commercial-grade kitchen.

The property sold for a record price for a residential house in the region. Domain

Sold by Ray White New Farm, when the house first hit the market agent Perry Edmondson-Clark told the NewsMail "The Glass House” was a multi-award winning design created by LG International Architects as well as SBT designs and built by Steve Coates Constructions.

In 2010, it won Wide Bay Burnett House of the Year and has been described as "breathtaking” by Master Builders Australia judges.

Last year Mr Edmondson-Clark said the home's original owner spared no expense when building and designing the home in 2010.

"It has amazing features including an all commercial grade kitchen and appliances that you would find in a restaurant,” he said.

HOT PROPERTY: National award-winning "The Glass House" along Woongarra Scenic Dr, Bargara was brought by Lex Greensill. Domain

"The way it presents when you walk in the front door is like your own exclusive private island - it is your sanctuary.

"It would have to be one of the most amazing properties I have ever had the privilege of viewing in the region.”