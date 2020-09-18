Which beaches to hit at the start of school holidays

Remember there are updated covid-19 restrictions, if you are at the beach, please maintain the social/physical distancing minimum guidelines and abide by the current group gathering guidelines as well.

WEATHER

Once again we have experienced a bit of mixed weather conditions throughout this past week, although yesterday did produce a very nice day for beach-goers that did not have to work! Looking ahead to the next few days and the start of the school holidays, it does look likely that the winds will start to increase again through this afternoon and into tomorrow, before they ease slightly again on Sunday.

Skies are expected to be partly cloudy for today and tomorrow before we could see a few showers about by Sunday, whilst temperatures will remain quite mild.

Today's winds will be from E/SE at around 10 to 15 knots before they increase late this afternoon up to 15 to 20 knots. Tomorrow will bring more gusty winds, with E/SE winds around 15 to 20 knots throughout the day, before we see a slight easing by Sunday with 10 to 15 knots of E/SE winds in the morning that will swing more from the E/NE later in the day.

SWIMMING

Swimming conditions are expected to be OK for today and again for Sunday, although a little tricky and choppy.

However, tomorrow will likely bring very choppy and slightly messy ocean conditions across most beaches and in particular for those open and more exposed beaches.

If you are swimming, the best time to do so will be from early to mid-morning (and even through until late morning) while the tide is high and the winds a little lighter.

The afternoons will certainly have choppier conditions and the side sweep will get stronger by this time of day as well.

For today and tomorrow, the better beaches for swimmers will be Hervey Bay, Agnes Water, Moore Park Beach and Nielson Park Beach, however by Sunday, Elliott Heads and Kelly's Beach will be quite OK as those winds swing more from the E/NE.

Don't forget though, please check with the Lifeguard or Lifesavers on duty, read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please swim only at patrolled beaches, only between the red and yellow flags, and only during patrol times - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you!

BEACH PATROLS

Today: Nil

Saturday and Sunday: 9.00am to 5.00pm @ Elliott Heads, Kelly's Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park Beach and Agnes Water, PLUS a Rove Lifeguard operating in the Bundaberg Region.

Weekdays: (from next week) - 9.00am to 5.00pm @ Elliott Heads, Kelly's Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park Beach and Agnes Water, PLUS a Rove Lifeguard operating in the Bundaberg Region.

SURFING

Local board-riders have again been enjoying a great run of fun-sized waves across all of our local beaches during this past week, and there is no reason why these conditions shouldn't continue across the weekend either!

The early mornings have been producing cleaner conditions and across the weekend this will be the same although the entire morning period will be worth checking out over the coming days.

Wave heights are expected to remain fun-sized and around that 0.5m to 0.75m range, with the odder bigger set likely as well.

Agnes Water, Nielson Park, Mon Repos and Moore Park Beach will be the better location, whilst Kelly's Beach should also be OK by Sunday.

Once again, the forecast conditions should provide plenty of fun downwind paddling conditions for those experienced ocean/surf ski and SUP paddlers, however for the lesser experienced paddlers on these craft, it will again be a good weekend to seek out the protected flatwater conditions in the local rivers and creeks.

But, by Sunday, the ocean may just start to settle down enough at some of those more protected locations to let you out for a play.

EVENTS

Tomorrow will bring the official start to the 2020-21 Surf Life Saving Season when the red and yellow flags are back up on our local beaches with the commencement of both volunteer Beach Patrols and paid Lifeguard Services.

Craig Holden is the Regional Operations Manager Surf Life Saving Queensland