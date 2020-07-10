Menu
Zeus is missing.
Where is Zeus? Bundy's man's search for missing dog

Crystal Jones
10th Jul 2020 11:12 AM

HAVE you seen Zeus?

The kelpie border collie cross went missing on June 28 between Mount Perry and South Kolan. 

Owner Tylen Wallace says he has a chain around his neck and will come if called.

Recently, there was a sighting of Zeus, when a local sighted the pooch being given water by a couple in a green Rav 4 with yellow number plates that was parked in the middle of the road. 

Mr Wallace is hoping to make contact with the couple, who had a possibly Indian appearance.

The sighting was on Thursday, July 2 and the couple was travelling towards Gin Gin around lunchtime. 

Mr Wallace believes the couple may be kindly taking care of Zeus. 

He's also hoping to find any possible dash cam footage or information that could aid in finding Zeus. 

