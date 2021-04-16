Where you should head for last weekend of school holidays

IMPORTANT NOTE: Remember there are UPDATED COVID-19 restrictions, if you are at the beach, please maintain the social/physical distancing minimum guidelines and abide by the current group gathering guidelines as well.

WEATHER

Well, what an absolute belter of a weekend we had last weekend, and after a little bit of wind arrived through Monday and Tuesday this week, we have once again seen a return of glorious weather and beach conditions for the past 2 days as well - albeit a little cooler temperature-wise!

Looking ahead to the coming days and the forecast is pretty good once again for beachgoers, with more glorious conditions through today and tomorrow, before things once again get windy by Sunday.

Temperatures will remain quite mild and a little cool through the early mornings and again at night, but mostly sunny skies should abound.

The winds this morning will be super light and variable at only around 5 to 10 knots before they turn more from the E/NE this afternoon and increase slightly to 10 to 15 knots.

Tomorrow will then bring E/SE winds at around 10 to 15 knots, before Sunday sees S/SE winds at 10 to 15 knots through the morning that will soon increase to 15 to 20 knots from the E/SE through the afternoon.

SWIMMING

Swimming conditions have been fantastic for the past two days and look set to continue again for today, with this morning, looking very nice indeed for swimmers, along with tomorrow as well.

By Sunday, we will start to see stronger onshore winds whip up choppier ocean conditions, along with a side sweep running along most beaches from right to left, so be wary of this if you are swimming later in the weekend.

With high tide times due around late morning over the coming days, the better time for swimming will be from mid-morning through until midday or early afternoon, but by Sunday you will want to hit the beach early before those winds increase.

All beaches will provide great swimming conditions today and tomorrow morning, but through this afternoon beaches such as Kelly's Beach and Elliott Heads will be slightly better.

Then by tomorrow afternoon and through Sunday, beaches such as Hervey Bay, Agnes Water, Moore Park Beach and Nielson Park will be better options.

Please check with the Lifeguard or Lifesavers on duty, read any safety signage or messages, AND most importantly please swim only at patrolled beaches, only between the red and yellow flags, and only during patrol times - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you!

BEACH PATROLS

Friday, Saturday and Sunday - 9.00am to 5.00pm at Elliott Heads, Kelly's Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park Beach and Agnes Water, PLUS a Rove Lifeguard in the Bundaberg Region.

Weekdays - 9.00am to 5.00pm at Kelly's Beach and Agnes Water ONLY

SURFING

Not too much has been happening in terms of quality surf conditions across our local beaches this past week, with just a few, small, and clean waves picking up on the incoming tide yesterday morning.

Conditions this morning and tomorrow morning will be very similar too, with maybe a few mal wave options to be found at the usual locations. Then by Sunday and into Monday, we could just start to see a slight increase in wave heights as the winds increase, but it will also be a little choppy by then as well. Good Luck!

For the SUP and Ocean Ski/Kayak paddlers, this morning and again tomorrow morning, should provide more calm and gentle paddling conditions on local beaches with even a few very small, but clean waves about to enjoy too.

However, by Sunday, the ocean will start to get choppy once again, so look for sheltered locations in the rivers and creeks by then - or maybe consider a downwind paddle (going from south to north).

EVENTS

The 2021 Australian Surf Lifesaving Championships commence today and continue through until Saturday 24 April (9 days in total).

These Championships will be held on the Sunshine Coast and shared between Maroochydore, Alexandra Headland and Mooloolaba Beaches.

Good luck to our local surf lifesavers that will be competing!