Where you need to move to get a job

Mining jobs are on the rise across Australia, according to the number of ads for positions on SEEK.

JOB advertisements are booming across the nation with a rise of almost 9 per cent on last year and mining roles are in huge demand, according to SEEK.

The result was slightly down on previous yearly results but shows continued strength.

But if you want to have the best chance of a job the state you need to move to is Tasmania. Its overall job advertisement growth was almost 27 per cent, three times the national figure.

SEEK said advertisements for the mining and agriculture sectors were up 37 per cent in the 12 months to the end of July.

Government and defence related jobs were a close second with a 36 per cent increase.

The healthcare sector continue to grow at 18 per cent YoY, while trades and services and the IT sectors were at 17 per cent growth.

SEEK said these three sectors were the biggest contributors to overall national job ad growth, and account for 29.2 per cent of all available opportunities in Australia.

SEEK managing director Kendra Banks said the new financial year has brought strong employment opportunities with it.

"Even though July's national figure of 8.7 per cent is lower than the average year-on-year growth rate for 2018 of 13.7 per cent, SEEK data shows strong double digit results across the top 20 sectors.

"This suggests continuous growth over the coming months, creating a positive outlook for job creation across the nation."

Tasmania continues to be the standout state