Where you can watch State of Origin

Where will you watch Bundaberg's Coen Hess (pictured) and Felise Kaufusi play tonight?

Where will you watch Bundaberg's Coen Hess (pictured) and Felise Kaufusi play tonight? DAVE HUNT

CAN history repeat itself and Queensland bounce back from one game down to win State of Origin?

That will be the question as the second match is played in Sydney tonight at 8pm.

Just about every screen in the region's pubs and clubs will be tuned in to watch the game live. Here's a list of some of the places and what is on offer as Origin plays out tonight:

Melbourne Hotel

Where: 68 Targo St

Contact: 4151 3065

South Kolan Pub

What's on: Games and prizes with free pizza at half time. There is also a bistro special, which is lamb shanks with creamy mash for $10.

Where: 2368 Gin Gin Rd

Contact: Phone 4157 7235 to book a table or the courtesy bus

Lighthouse Hotel

What's on: There are drink and food specials with a best dressed prize and first try sweeps. Mark Deviney will also play music at the venue from 4pm.

Where: 66 Zunker Street

Contact: Phone 4159 4202

The Club Hotel

Where: 50 Bourbong St

Contact: Phone 4151 3262 to book a table

Spotted Dog Tavern

What's on: $10 pizzas until 9pm and plenty of large screens to watch the game.

Where: 217 Bourbong Street

Contact: Phone 41981044

Bargara Beach Hotel Motel

What's on: There will be a cheerleader waitress at the game with two Origin jerseys to win as well. There is also a $20 Origin EFTPOS cards to win and hot dogs at half time.

Where: Corner of Bauer and See Streets

Contact: Phone 41592232

Yandaran Hotel

What's on? The pub will have roast meat and gravy rolls available as well as hot dogs.

Where: 23 Main St

Contact: Phone 4156 1107

The Waves

What's on: There will be $9 wood fired pizzas and a State of Origin raffle. There is also a half time ball toss and a signed, official Origin jersey to be won.

Where: 1 Miller St

Contact: 4152 1531

Brothers Sports Club

Where: 130 Takalvan St

Contact: Phone 4151 3532

Sugarland Tavern

What's on: Free pizzas, a courtesy bus and a kick for cash.

Where: 52 Johnston St

Contact: Phone 4150 5999

Bucca Hotel

Where: 5 N Bucca Rd

Contact: Phone 4157 8171