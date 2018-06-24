Where you can watch State of Origin
CAN history repeat itself and Queensland bounce back from one game down to win State of Origin?
That will be the question as the second match is played in Sydney tonight at 8pm.
Just about every screen in the region's pubs and clubs will be tuned in to watch the game live. Here's a list of some of the places and what is on offer as Origin plays out tonight:
- Melbourne Hotel
Where: 68 Targo St
Contact: 4151 3065
- South Kolan Pub
What's on: Games and prizes with free pizza at half time. There is also a bistro special, which is lamb shanks with creamy mash for $10.
Where: 2368 Gin Gin Rd
Contact: Phone 4157 7235 to book a table or the courtesy bus
- Lighthouse Hotel
What's on: There are drink and food specials with a best dressed prize and first try sweeps. Mark Deviney will also play music at the venue from 4pm.
Where: 66 Zunker Street
Contact: Phone 4159 4202
- The Club Hotel
Where: 50 Bourbong St
Contact: Phone 4151 3262 to book a table
- Spotted Dog Tavern
What's on: $10 pizzas until 9pm and plenty of large screens to watch the game.
Where: 217 Bourbong Street
Contact: Phone 41981044
- Bargara Beach Hotel Motel
What's on: There will be a cheerleader waitress at the game with two Origin jerseys to win as well. There is also a $20 Origin EFTPOS cards to win and hot dogs at half time.
Where: Corner of Bauer and See Streets
Contact: Phone 41592232
- Yandaran Hotel
What's on? The pub will have roast meat and gravy rolls available as well as hot dogs.
Where: 23 Main St
Contact: Phone 4156 1107
- The Waves
What's on: There will be $9 wood fired pizzas and a State of Origin raffle. There is also a half time ball toss and a signed, official Origin jersey to be won.
Where: 1 Miller St
Contact: 4152 1531
- Brothers Sports Club
Where: 130 Takalvan St
Contact: Phone 4151 3532
- Sugarland Tavern
What's on: Free pizzas, a courtesy bus and a kick for cash.
Where: 52 Johnston St
Contact: Phone 4150 5999
- Bucca Hotel
Where: 5 N Bucca Rd
Contact: Phone 4157 8171