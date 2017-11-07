Where you can meet Pauline Hanson today

Pauline Hanson will be in the Bundaberg region today.

ONE Nation supporters are in for a treat today with Pauline Hanson taking her campaign trail north to Bundaberg.

After a rockstar welcome in Gympie yesterday, Senator Hanson will travel through to Gin Gin this morning, making a stop at the Gin Gin Bakery from 11am.

There are also reports she will be in Childers at Sugarbush Coffee Shop from 8.30am.

About 30 people greeted Senator Hanson in Gympie yesterday, with rousing applause just after noon when she rolled into Mary St in her Battler Bus, joining Gympie's One Nation candidate Chelle Dobson to announce an election commitment of future land and $500,000 to create a retreat for the region's veterans.

The One Nation leader isn't the only one travelling to the marginal seat of Bundaberg today.

The region will also play host to Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls, who will touch down this morning.