Virgin Australia has drastically slashed prices on one-way fares to Melbourne, as the airline tries to boost sales while coronavirus restrictions continue to be eased.

Holidaymakers looking for a getaway to Melbourne or Victoria between July this year and March next year can travel for just $75 from Launceston.

A trip from Melbourne to Adelaide can be snapped up for as little as $79, while Hobart to Melbourne will set travellers back $99.

Prices have also been dropped to $135 on the Brisbane to Melbourne route.

Virgin said the Ready. Set. Melbourne sale would run from midnight AEST on Monday until 11.59pm on May 3, 2021.

The sale fares are available for select dates between July 14, 2021 and March 16, 2022.

The fares include baggage, seat selection and Velocity frequent flyer points.

Virgin Australia believes the sale will help get Australians back in the air as the domestic travel industry recovers from COVID-19 and harsh interstate border closures.

"We're continuing to support the recovery of Australia's tourism industry by offering our guests a premium experience at irresistible prices, and our massive sale blitz on flights to Melbourne start from only $75," a Virgin spokeswoman said.

Travellers could use the cheap fares to catch a game of footy at the MCG. Picture: Ian Currie



"There's never been a better time to visit Victoria or explore its incredible capital city Melbourne offering high-end restaurants, cool laneways and first-class cultural and sporting events.

"Our Ready. Set. Melbourne sale gives Australians another great reason to get out and explore our incredible country."

Airlines operating across Australia have become involved in a sale war as they try to get people back in the air post-pandemic restrictions.

But snap lockdowns and border closures, like the current three-day shutdown in Perth continue to cause havoc across the airline industry.

Originally published as Where you can go on a $75 airfare