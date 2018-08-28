Where you can find the best bacon in Queensland

BACON lovers, take note - a Toowoomba butchery has been voted a cut above the rest when it comes to the best pork produce in Queensland.

Westridge & The Ridge Meats was named runner-up for Queensland in the Australian Bacon Awards' short cut bacon category.

The winners have been revealed ahead of International Bacon Day and Father's Day this weekend.

Specialist judges, Fleischmeister Horst Schurger and chefs Simon Bestley and Adam Moore, assessed the appearance, aroma and taste of 125 entries for the awards.

Australian Pork Limited General Manager of Marketing, Peter Haydon, said the Australian Bacon Awards were held annually to celebrate the very best bacon made from 100% Aussie pork.

"Celebrate the smoky flavour and crispy crunch this weekend by serving up delicious Aussie bacon from brekky, lunch, dinner or even dessert," Mr Haydon said.

QUEENSLAND WINNERS

Short cut

1. Barritt's Butchery, Svensson Heights, Qld

2. Westridge & The Ridge Meats, Toowoomba, Qld

3. Master Butchers Whitsunday, Airlie Beach, Qld

Full rasher

1. Barritt's Butchery, Svensson Heights, Qld

2. Loveday's Quality Meats, Burleigh Waters, Qld

3. Schulte's, Plainland, Qld