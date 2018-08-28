Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Bacon Icecream at Baconfest
News

Where you can find the best bacon in Queensland

27th Aug 2018 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BACON lovers, take note - a Toowoomba butchery has been voted a cut above the rest when it comes to the best pork produce in Queensland.

Westridge & The Ridge Meats was named runner-up for Queensland in the Australian Bacon Awards' short cut bacon category.

The winners have been revealed ahead of International Bacon Day and Father's Day this weekend.

Specialist judges, Fleischmeister Horst Schurger and chefs Simon Bestley and Adam Moore, assessed the appearance, aroma and taste of 125 entries for the awards.

Australian Pork Limited General Manager of Marketing, Peter Haydon, said the Australian Bacon Awards were held annually to celebrate the very best bacon made from 100% Aussie pork.

"Celebrate the smoky flavour and crispy crunch this weekend by serving up delicious Aussie bacon from brekky, lunch, dinner or even dessert," Mr Haydon said.

QUEENSLAND WINNERS

Short cut

  • 1. Barritt's Butchery, Svensson Heights, Qld
  • 2. Westridge & The Ridge Meats, Toowoomba, Qld
  • 3. Master Butchers Whitsunday, Airlie Beach, Qld

Full rasher

  • 1. Barritt's Butchery, Svensson Heights, Qld
  • 2. Loveday's Quality Meats, Burleigh Waters, Qld
  • 3. Schulte's, Plainland, Qld

Related Items

australian bacon awards international bacon day
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bruce Highway horror run continues

    premium_icon Bruce Highway horror run continues

    News MORE people have died on the Bruce Highway in the past week than have died on ACT roads in the entire year. WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT

    • 28th Aug 2018 3:24 AM
    Our kids failing to meet basic writing standards

    premium_icon Our kids failing to meet basic writing standards

    Education Alarming decline in Qld children meeting basic writing standard.

    • 28th Aug 2018 2:08 AM
    Bundy's newest RV park welcomes travellers

    premium_icon Bundy's newest RV park welcomes travellers

    Council News Group expects up to 30 vehicles staying every night

    Bundy player is our newest Hockeyroo

    premium_icon Bundy player is our newest Hockeyroo

    Hockey 19-year-old called up for national hockey team

    Local Partners