22°
News

Where you can catch Origin III in Bundy

Shane Jones
| 12th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
DECIDER: Punters can watch tonight's game at venues across town.
DECIDER: Punters can watch tonight's game at venues across town. DAVE HUNT

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S the game we've all been waiting for - Queensland and New South Wales will battle it out to decide this year's State of Origin winner tonight.

Will Queensland make it 11 wins in the past 12 series or can New South Wales even up the ledger?

Here is where to catch the action and what's on in Bundy tonight.

MELBOURNE HOTEL

THERE will be sweeps, raffle and half-time snacks plus the chance to win a jersey and a rugby league ball at the Melbourne.

The Melbourne is also offering its Supa Table deal - two bowls of wedges, 2kg of buffalo wings, two bacon and cheese garlic breads and three jugs of alcohol for $80.

SPOTTED DOG

THERE will be giveaways and $10 pizzas available on the night.

The game will be shown on the Spotted Dog's big screens.

YOUNG AUSTRALIAN HOTEL

THE Young Aussie will be offering snacks at half-time plus meal specials including a two-course special for $25.

OLD BUNDY TAVERN

GAMES will be shown on big screens with the tavern also offering its steak, surf, and turf meal for $16.95.

Every meal purchase goes into the draw to win a jersey, cap and ball.

TATTERSALLS HOTEL

THERE will be burgers and mini pizzas deals for $8.

The Tatts will also be doing promos, giveaways, meat raffles, footy doubles and free half-time pies.

METRO

THE game is being shown at the Metro, with free snacks at half-time.

There is also the chance to win a personalised jersey on the night.

The $13 t-bone is the special.

CLUB HOTEL

THE $20 Hump a Rump - a 300g rump - is the special with the 1kg of chicken wings or 1kg beef ribs for $39 specials also available.

There will also be giveaways and games at half-time.

RAILWAY HOTEL

THE Railway will have its normal meal specials on offer.

SUGARLAND TAVERN

THE Sugarland is continuing its Kick for Cash and free pizza giveaway at half-time.

The jerseys will also be drawn from the raffle from the first two games as well.

The tavern will also be doing 15 chicken wings and 10 potato skins for $10.

BARGARA HOTEL

THERE will be cheerleader waitresses with an Origin hamper to win with people getting a free ticket to the draw at the end of the game.

There will also be free hot dogs at half-time.

LIGHTHOUSE HOTEL

THE special is the $9.90 chicken parmigiana.

There'll be promos, giveaways, margin sweeps and first try scorer sweeps as well.

SOUTH KOLAN HOTEL

THE special is a $10 t-bone with free food at half-time as well as giveaways.

BROTHERS SPORTS CLUB

TWO-for-one steak special and $2 hot dogs from 6-8pm.

THE WAVES

THERE will be half-time trivia with prizes on offer to the winner.

There will also be major raffles, official Origin memorabilia giveaways and $9 wood-fired family pizzas.

BUNDY BOWL AND LEISURE

WATCH Origin and enjoy a game of tenpin bowling and pizza for $15.50.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg origin decider state of origin 2017 whatson

P-plater hits 160kmh on wrong side of road

P-plater hits 160kmh on wrong side of road

A P-PLATE driver evaded police and drove at speeds of more than 160kmh, forcing oncoming drivers off the road, Bundaberg Magistrates Court has been told.

Seal poses for more than 800 pics but no selfies, thanks

POSER: The seal at Burnett Heads.

Tourists try to get close to seal

Missing your bike or phone?

FOUND: Is this your bike or phone?

Missing your bike or phone?

Girl run over by a bus meets her heroes

HEROES: Tembi Ward and Mum Dimmity with RACQ LifeFlight pilot Peter Marris, Chris Jowsey and flight paramedic Nigel Beyers.

LifeFlight crew honoured

Local Partners

Vessel spends night offshore after whales get in the way

CALM conditions and a pod of whales meant a 50ft motor cruiser which had run out of fuel had to spend the night anchored 11 nautical miles off Fraser Island.

Kody in for long haul with recovery

TRAUMA: Among his injuries, Kody Collis has smashed his front teeth, broken ribs, a broken pelvis, severe internal bleeding, a punctured lung and damage to his liver, kidney and spleen.

LIFE has a tendency of turning upside-down in the blink of an eye

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, July 11

AMAZING ART: Check out the Gundir Darigim Guali exhibition at Brag.

Five things you need to know today

Learn how to run your own art exhibition

LEARN HOW: One session is at Charts tomorrow and the other at Brag on Thursday.

Gallery holding information sessions

Get ready to RocKwiz

RockWiz host Julia Zemiro and Brian Nankervis.

Live entertainment to rock your socks off

Shark Tank fail leaves sour note for The Moo

THE judges of Shark Tank should be kicking themselves after letting the deal fall through with this ice cream company.

Australian Ninja Warrior: EP reveals show secrets

Tim Robards on Australian Ninja Warrior.Source:Supplied

Executive producer talks through what it takes to get on the show

'I’m 34 but I look 25': TV presenter's bizarre age cure

TV presenter Sommer Shiels has revealed the remedies she uses to keep ageing at bay.

Sommer Shiels says she eats fish placenta everyday to stay young

Broadway musical coming to Bundy

BIG THINGS: Broadway musical sensation Wicked will be performed by locals in October.

Production will be bigger than Phantom of the Opera

Harry Potter author wrote secret fairytale manuscript

JK Rowling manuscript may never be published

GOT star almost fired over spoiler

Yara and Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones.

NO SHOW takes secrecy more seriously than Game of Thrones.

Reality show ultimatum: ‘Use condoms or get out’

On Love Island, sex is just about expected.

CONTESTANTS on a notorious reality show have been given an ultimatum

CITY FRINGE LIVING - 4,086m2 WITH TOWN WATER

30 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4,086m2...

SMALL ACREAGE LIVING ON CITY FRINGE WITH TOWN WATER

32 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4061m2 allotment...

4,559m2 LEVEL ALLOTMENT WITH TOWN WATER ON CITY FRINGE

22 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4,559m2...

3,958m2 LEVEL ALLOTMENT WITH TOWN WATER AND NO REAR NEIGHBOURS

25 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land Are you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

Are you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water and no rear neighbours on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family...

NEW PRICE - IMMACULATE - BE QUICK

23 Grange Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $185,000

Situated in ever popular Norville conveniently located central to all amenities sits this beautifully kept and loved home in immaculate condition. If you're...

2014 BUILT PRESTIGE HOME, 2 ACRES, TOWN WATER, UNIT, POOL HOUSE, POOL, SHED

8 Jolley Lane, Thabeban 4670

House 5 4 4 $865,000

Situated on the city fringe you have all the convenience of living in town however you also have a stunning 8076m2 (2 acres) block of land with town water. The...

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 $425,000

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise when...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

BANG FOR BUCK 3 BEDROOM BLOCK IN GREAT LOCATION

196 Targo Street, Walkervale 4670

House 3 1 1 $199,000

If you are looking for a 3 bedroom home in a handy location at an affordable price then this is the property for you. This block property consists of 3 bedrooms...

BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION RETURNING $425.00 PER WEEK

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $319,900

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Coast business heavyweight sells $3 million mansion

1 Kate Street Alex Heads

Coast businessman parts with $3 million home in biggest sale of week

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Third of vendors make loss in March quarter property sales

NEW FIGURES: Nationally, the Wide Bay region was the seventh worst performing area in the report.

Biggest drops in mining areas

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!