Where you can catch Origin III in Bundy

DECIDER: Punters can watch tonight's game at venues across town.

IT'S the game we've all been waiting for - Queensland and New South Wales will battle it out to decide this year's State of Origin winner tonight.

Will Queensland make it 11 wins in the past 12 series or can New South Wales even up the ledger?

Here is where to catch the action and what's on in Bundy tonight.

MELBOURNE HOTEL

THERE will be sweeps, raffle and half-time snacks plus the chance to win a jersey and a rugby league ball at the Melbourne.

The Melbourne is also offering its Supa Table deal - two bowls of wedges, 2kg of buffalo wings, two bacon and cheese garlic breads and three jugs of alcohol for $80.

SPOTTED DOG

THERE will be giveaways and $10 pizzas available on the night.

The game will be shown on the Spotted Dog's big screens.

YOUNG AUSTRALIAN HOTEL

THE Young Aussie will be offering snacks at half-time plus meal specials including a two-course special for $25.

OLD BUNDY TAVERN

GAMES will be shown on big screens with the tavern also offering its steak, surf, and turf meal for $16.95.

Every meal purchase goes into the draw to win a jersey, cap and ball.

TATTERSALLS HOTEL

THERE will be burgers and mini pizzas deals for $8.

The Tatts will also be doing promos, giveaways, meat raffles, footy doubles and free half-time pies.

METRO

THE game is being shown at the Metro, with free snacks at half-time.

There is also the chance to win a personalised jersey on the night.

The $13 t-bone is the special.

CLUB HOTEL

THE $20 Hump a Rump - a 300g rump - is the special with the 1kg of chicken wings or 1kg beef ribs for $39 specials also available.

There will also be giveaways and games at half-time.

RAILWAY HOTEL

THE Railway will have its normal meal specials on offer.

SUGARLAND TAVERN

THE Sugarland is continuing its Kick for Cash and free pizza giveaway at half-time.

The jerseys will also be drawn from the raffle from the first two games as well.

The tavern will also be doing 15 chicken wings and 10 potato skins for $10.

BARGARA HOTEL

THERE will be cheerleader waitresses with an Origin hamper to win with people getting a free ticket to the draw at the end of the game.

There will also be free hot dogs at half-time.

LIGHTHOUSE HOTEL

THE special is the $9.90 chicken parmigiana.

There'll be promos, giveaways, margin sweeps and first try scorer sweeps as well.

SOUTH KOLAN HOTEL

THE special is a $10 t-bone with free food at half-time as well as giveaways.

BROTHERS SPORTS CLUB

TWO-for-one steak special and $2 hot dogs from 6-8pm.

THE WAVES

THERE will be half-time trivia with prizes on offer to the winner.

There will also be major raffles, official Origin memorabilia giveaways and $9 wood-fired family pizzas.

BUNDY BOWL AND LEISURE

WATCH Origin and enjoy a game of tenpin bowling and pizza for $15.50.