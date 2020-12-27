Menu
Where you can bag a bargain after Boxing Day

Geordi Offord
27th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
If you didn’t get out to the Boxing Day sales on Saturday, there’s still time to bag a bargain.

Here are just some of the sales happening around Bundaberg at the moment:

– Robin’s Kitchen have up to 50 per cent off storewide

– Ally Fashion have up to 70 per cent storewide

– Strandbags have up to 50 per cent off storewide

– Goldmark have between 30 and 50 per cent off items

– Suzanne Grae have 25 per cent off full price styles

– Sheridan Outlet have 60 per cent off Sheridan

– Cotton On has 50 per cent off clothing

– Lovisa have up to 70 per cent off

– Prouds has 40 per cent off selected jewellery and 20 per cent off watches

– Connor has up to 70 per cent off clothing

– At Mathers you can get your second pair of shoes half price

– At Clear Skincare there is between 20 and 60 per cent off storewide

– Millers has items for $20 or less storewide

– Katies has clothing for $25 storewide

– Noni B has nothing over $40

– At Spendless Shoes you can get your second pair of shoes half price

– At Just Jeans you can take a further 25 per cent off all sale items

– Wallace Bishop has up to 60 per cent off selected jewellery, watches and giftware

– JB Hi-Fi 20 per cent off CDs and Vinyl and 30 per cent off Blu-ray, 4K and DVDs

– At Williams you can get your second pair of shoes half price

– Novo shoes has 30 per cent off

Bundaberg News Mail

