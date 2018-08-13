Where will the Bombers choose to play the Cats?

WHERE TO GO? Hervey Bay Bombers will choose where to host its major semi final against Gympie Cats by Tuesday.

WHERE TO GO? Hervey Bay Bombers will choose where to host its major semi final against Gympie Cats by Tuesday. Alistair Brightman

AUSSIE RULES: Hervey Bay Bombers will face Gympie Cats in Saturday's major semi final, but the AFL Wide Bay minor premiers are yet to choose which ground they'll play the first grand final qualifier.

The Bombers, Cats and Bay Power finished in a three-way tie for first with 52 points, but the Bombers were crowned minor premiers courtesy of their superior percentage (205.37%, to the Cats' 200.09% and the Power's 181.21%).

With the great result comes great responsibility, and the Bombers will now choose where they will face Gympie in the major semi final.

The Bombers were initially expected to pick Keith Dunne Oval, the home of the Power, to lessen the travel burden on its senior squad, but with the club's reserves and some juniors to play against Across The Waves at Frank Coulthard Oval, Bundaberg, there is every chance they could hit the road.

The Chronicle compared the Bombers' and Gympie's results at Hervey Bay and Bundaberg from this season to determine if there is a statistical advantage for either side at either ground. The key may be how long they spend on the Bruce Hwy.

The Bombers won their only game at Keith Dunne Oval, while the Cats won one of their two games at the ground. Tellingly, the Cats beat the Bombers both times they played at Hervey Bay's Norm McLean Oval.

The Bombers played four games at Bundaberg - two at each Frank Couthard Oval and Brothers AFL Complex - and won two of them - one at each ground). Gympie played three games at Bundaberg, but won both games they played at Frank Coulthard Oval.

The key difference is travel. The Bombers can travel 80 minutes and as a club if they choose Bundaberg. The Cats would spend more than two hours on the road each way.

A decision is expected today. The Power face Brothers Bulldogs in the elimination final at the other ground.