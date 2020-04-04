Menu
Generic Bundaberg Hospital
Where Wide Bay’s corona cases originated

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
4th Apr 2020 10:45 AM
WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Service have announced that all coronavirus cases in the Wide Bay have been linked to overseas travel or close contact with a traveller.

Since that news, Queensland Health have confirmed one additional coronavirus case in the Wide Bay, bringing the region’s total to 20.

Yesterday the WBHHS said there were no cases in the Wide Bay from community transmission where contact tracing couldn’t identify the source of the infection.

The WBHHS reiterated to the public that regardless of where people live, everyone should stay at home as much as possible, keep 1.5 metres away from others, avoid close contact and work from home if possible.

“At this stage, if you need to self-quarantine because you are a close contact of a confirmed case, you will be contacted by a public health unit,” the Wide Bay Health Service said.

“A public health alert will be issued for an area if there is an outbreak.

“At this stage there are no outbreaks in Queensland.”

Contact tracing is underway for the 27 new cases reported across Queensland this morning.

