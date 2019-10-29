Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Some Breeze Drive residents are set for a big night.
Some Breeze Drive residents are set for a big night.
Whats On

Where to trick-or-treat in Bundaberg this year

Crystal Jones
by
29th Oct 2019 2:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOOKING to celebrate Halloween in the Rum City tomorrow?

We put a call-out for addresses and venues where trick-or-treating is welcome this year.

  • 22 Kathleen Drive, Bargara
  • 8 Moore Park Road, Moore Park Beach. Interactive experience, bring shoes that can be removed and a towel.
  • Dexter St, Svensson Heights.
  • Foster Drive.
  • Gavin St.
  • Houston Drive, Avoca.
  • 24 Clive Crescent from 5.30pm.
  • 31 Duncraigen St.
  • 42 Hurst St, Walkervale.
  • Breeze Drive from 5.30-8.30pm. Plenty of candy as well as an awesome Halloween walk-through.
  • Plaza Pharmacy - from 4-5pm there will be free face-painting and lolly bags.
  • Flipout Bundaberg is holding a DJ night. Lollies will be given away at the door with prizes to be won. The event will be held from 5-7pm.

More Stories

halloween trick or treating whatson
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    The Windmill Cafe’s plan to keep it green

    premium_icon The Windmill Cafe’s plan to keep it green

    News THE Windmill Cafe in Bargara has big dreams to stay green with the hope to eliminate takeaway coffee cups by the end of the year

    Nursing students treat little patients in paediatric simulator

    premium_icon Nursing students treat little patients in paediatric...

    Education The future of hospitals looks happy and healthy, after nursing students “treated”...

    Kelly’s hits the beach with third Bundy cafe

    premium_icon Kelly’s hits the beach with third Bundy cafe

    News Coffee at Kelly’s is venturing to the sea with a new store set to open at Burnett...

    Bail for pair accused of assaulting tourists

    premium_icon Bail for pair accused of assaulting tourists

    News A pair of young men appeared in court in Bundy today in connection with an alleged...