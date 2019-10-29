Where to trick-or-treat in Bundaberg this year

Some Breeze Drive residents are set for a big night.

LOOKING to celebrate Halloween in the Rum City tomorrow?

We put a call-out for addresses and venues where trick-or-treating is welcome this year.

22 Kathleen Drive, Bargara

8 Moore Park Road, Moore Park Beach. Interactive experience, bring shoes that can be removed and a towel.

Dexter St, Svensson Heights.

Foster Drive.

Gavin St.

Houston Drive, Avoca.

24 Clive Crescent from 5.30pm.

31 Duncraigen St.

42 Hurst St, Walkervale.

Breeze Drive from 5.30-8.30pm. Plenty of candy as well as an awesome Halloween walk-through.

Plaza Pharmacy - from 4-5pm there will be free face-painting and lolly bags.

Flipout Bundaberg is holding a DJ night. Lollies will be given away at the door with prizes to be won. The event will be held from 5-7pm.