Where to trick-or-treat in Bundaberg this year
LOOKING to celebrate Halloween in the Rum City tomorrow?
We put a call-out for addresses and venues where trick-or-treating is welcome this year.
- 22 Kathleen Drive, Bargara
- 8 Moore Park Road, Moore Park Beach. Interactive experience, bring shoes that can be removed and a towel.
- Dexter St, Svensson Heights.
- Foster Drive.
- Gavin St.
- Houston Drive, Avoca.
- 24 Clive Crescent from 5.30pm.
- 31 Duncraigen St.
- 42 Hurst St, Walkervale.
- Breeze Drive from 5.30-8.30pm. Plenty of candy as well as an awesome Halloween walk-through.
- Plaza Pharmacy - from 4-5pm there will be free face-painting and lolly bags.
- Flipout Bundaberg is holding a DJ night. Lollies will be given away at the door with prizes to be won. The event will be held from 5-7pm.