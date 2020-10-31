POLLING BOOTHS: Where to vote in Bundaberg and Burnett today

Here’s where you can cast your vote in Bundaberg and Burnett today. picture: Brendan Radke

Haven't cast your vote yet?

Here is a list of every polling booth in the Bundaberg and Burnett electorates.

Polling booths open at 8am and close a 6pm and either have full or assisted wheelchair access.

BUNDABERG

Avoca

Bundaberg Church of Christ - 76 Twyford Street

Branyan

Branyan Road State School - 430 Branyan Drive

Bundaberg

Christ Church Bundaberg Hall - 59 Woongarra Street

Bundaberg East

Bundaberg East State School - 33 Scotland Street

Bundaberg North

Bundaberg North State School - Mt Perry Road

Bundaberg South

Bundaberg South State School - Walla Street

Bundaberg West

Bundaberg West State School - Steffensen Street

Kalkie

Kalkie State School - 257 Bargara Road

Kepnock

Kepnock State High School - 43 Kepnock Road

North Bundaberg

North Progress Hall - Cnr Queen & Gavegan Streets

Norville

Norville State School - 9 Dr Mays Road

Returning Officer Bundaberg

Bundaberg OfficeLot 1, 2 Maryborough St Bundaberg Central

Thabeban

Thabeban State School - 270 Goodwood Road

Walkervale

Walkervale State School - 46 Hurst Street

BURNETT

Agnes Water

Agnes Water Community Centre - 71 Springs Road

Alloway

Alloway State School- 4334 Goodwood Road

Apple Tree Creek

Apple Tree Community Hall - 29394 Bruce Highway

Avondale

Avondale State School - 371 Avondale Road

Baffle Creek

Wartburg State School - 585 Coast Road

Bargara

Bargara Central Shopping Centre - Shop 16699 Bargara Rd

Booyal

Booyal Central State School - 31620 Bruce Highway

Bororen

Bororen State School - 1 Kent Street

Burnett Heads

Burnett Heads State School - 52 Burnett Heads Road

Buxton

Buxton Community Hall - 49 Powers Street

Childers

Isis Cultural Centre - 49 Churchill St

Cordalba

Cordalba State School - 1A Cemetery Road

Elliott Heads

Elliott Heads State School - 143 Breusch Road

G ooburrum

Gooburrum State School - 14 Gooburrum Road

Goodwood

Goodwood State School - 1802 Goodwood Road

Innes Park North

Coral Coast Baptist Church - 596 Windermere Road

Miriam Vale

Miriam Vale Community Centre - 41 Blomfield St

Moore Park

Moore Park Beach Community Hall - 1 Club Avenue

Oakwood

Oakwood State School - 125 Oakwood School Road

Returning Officer Burnett

Burnett Office - Lot 1, 2 Maryborough St Bundaberg Central

Rosedale

Rosedale State School - 21 James Street

Sharon

Sharon State School - 18 Sharon School Road

South Kolan

Kolan South State School - 2297 Gin Gin Road

Woodgate

Woodgate Community Hall - Esplanade

Woongarra

Woongarra State School - 468 Elliott Heads Road

Yandaran

Yandaran State School School - Lane