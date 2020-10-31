POLLING BOOTHS: Where to vote in Bundaberg and Burnett today
Haven't cast your vote yet?
Here is a list of every polling booth in the Bundaberg and Burnett electorates.
Polling booths open at 8am and close a 6pm and either have full or assisted wheelchair access.
BUNDABERG
Avoca
Bundaberg Church of Christ - 76 Twyford Street
Branyan
Branyan Road State School - 430 Branyan Drive
Bundaberg
Christ Church Bundaberg Hall - 59 Woongarra Street
Bundaberg East
Bundaberg East State School - 33 Scotland Street
Bundaberg North
Bundaberg North State School - Mt Perry Road
Bundaberg South
Bundaberg South State School - Walla Street
Bundaberg West
Bundaberg West State School - Steffensen Street
Kalkie
Kalkie State School - 257 Bargara Road
Kepnock
Kepnock State High School - 43 Kepnock Road
North Bundaberg
North Progress Hall - Cnr Queen & Gavegan Streets
Norville
Norville State School - 9 Dr Mays Road
Returning Officer Bundaberg
Bundaberg OfficeLot 1, 2 Maryborough St Bundaberg Central
Thabeban
Thabeban State School - 270 Goodwood Road
Walkervale
Walkervale State School - 46 Hurst Street
BURNETT
Agnes Water
Agnes Water Community Centre - 71 Springs Road
Alloway
Alloway State School- 4334 Goodwood Road
Apple Tree Creek
Apple Tree Community Hall - 29394 Bruce Highway
Avondale
Avondale State School - 371 Avondale Road
Baffle Creek
Wartburg State School - 585 Coast Road
Bargara
Bargara Central Shopping Centre - Shop 16699 Bargara Rd
Booyal
Booyal Central State School - 31620 Bruce Highway
Bororen
Bororen State School - 1 Kent Street
Burnett Heads
Burnett Heads State School - 52 Burnett Heads Road
Buxton
Buxton Community Hall - 49 Powers Street
Childers
Isis Cultural Centre - 49 Churchill St
Cordalba
Cordalba State School - 1A Cemetery Road
Elliott Heads
Elliott Heads State School - 143 Breusch Road
G ooburrum
Gooburrum State School - 14 Gooburrum Road
Goodwood
Goodwood State School - 1802 Goodwood Road
Innes Park North
Coral Coast Baptist Church - 596 Windermere Road
Miriam Vale
Miriam Vale Community Centre - 41 Blomfield St
Moore Park
Moore Park Beach Community Hall - 1 Club Avenue
Oakwood
Oakwood State School - 125 Oakwood School Road
Returning Officer Burnett
Burnett Office - Lot 1, 2 Maryborough St Bundaberg Central
Rosedale
Rosedale State School - 21 James Street
Sharon
Sharon State School - 18 Sharon School Road
South Kolan
Kolan South State School - 2297 Gin Gin Road
Woodgate
Woodgate Community Hall - Esplanade
Woongarra
Woongarra State School - 468 Elliott Heads Road
Yandaran
Yandaran State School School - Lane