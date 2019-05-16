Where to vote in Bundy and North Burnett
LEFT voting until the last minute?
We've put together a list of polling booths in the Bundaberg and North Burnett regions where you can vote in Saturday's federal election.
They'll be open from 8am-6pm.
All of the booth have assisted wheelchair access except for Biggenden State School and Bullyard State School where there is no wheelchair access.
HINKLER
ALLOWAY
Alloway State School
4334 Goodwood Rd
APPLE TREE CREEK
Apple Tree Creek Memorial Hall
29394 Bruce Highway
AVOCA
Avoca Church of Christ
56 Twyford St
BARGARA
St Peter's Church Hall
19 Bauer St
BOOYAL
Booyal Central State School
31620 Bruce Hwy
BRANYAN
Branyan Road State School Hall
430 Branyan Dr
BUNDABERG CENTRAL
Level 1, 2 Maryborough St
BUNDABERG EAST
Bundaberg East State School
33 Scotland St
BUNDABERG NORTH
Bundaberg North Progress Assn Hall
18 Queen St
BUNDABERG NORTH
Bundaberg North State School
Mt Perry Rd
Joint booth with Flynn
BUNDABERG SOUTH
Bundaberg South State School
Walla St
BUNDABERG WEST
Bundaberg West State School Hall
Steffensen St
BURNETT HEADS
Burnett Heads State School
52 Burnett Heads Rd
CHILDERS
Childers Isis Community Stadium
Isis District State High School, 3 Ridgewood St
CORDALBA
Cordalba State School
John St
ELLIOTT HEADS
Elliott Heads State School
143 Breusch Rd
GIVELDA
Givelda State School
754 Pine Creek Rd
GOODWOOD
Goodwood State School
1802 Goodwood Rd
INNES PARK
Coral Coast Christian Church
596 Windermere Rd
KALKIE
Kalkie State School
257 Bargara Rd
KEPNOCK
Kepnock State High School
43 Kepnock Rd
SVENSSON HEIGHTS
Norville State School
9 Dr Mays Rd
THABEBAN
Thabeban State School Hall
270 Goodwood Rd
WALKERVALE
Walkervale State School
46A Hurst St
WOODGATE
Woodgate Community Hall
Esplanade
WOONGARRA
Woongarra State School
468 Elliott Heads Rd
FLYNN
AGNES WATER
Agnes Water Community Centre
71 Springs Rd
AVONDALE
Avondale State School
371 Avondale Rd
BAFFLE CREEK
Wartburg State School
585 Coast Rd
BIGGENDEN
Biggenden State School
9 Frederick St
Not wheelchair accessible
BULLYARD
Bullyard State School
2358 Bucca Rd
Not wheelchair accessible
BUNDABERG NORTH
Bundaberg North State School
Mt Perry Rd
Joint booth with Flynn
EIDSVOLD
Eidsvold Community Hall
39 Moreton St
GAYNDAH
Gayndah QCWA Hall
5 Pineapple St
GIN GIN
Gin Gin State School
13 May St
GOOBURRUM
Gooburrum State School
14 Gooburrum Rd
MIRIAM VALE
Miriam Vale Community Centre
41 Blomfield St
MONTO
Monto State High School
1 Mouatt St
MOORE PARK
Moore Park Community Hall
Club Ave
MOUNT PERRY
Mount Perry Shire Hall
66 Heusman St
MULGILDIE
Mulgildie State School
2 Brigalow St
MUNDUBBERA
Mundubbera QCWA Hall
79 Lyons St
OAKWOOD
Oakwood State School
125 Oakwood School Rd
ROSEDALE
Rosedale Memorial Hall
77 James Street
SHARON
Sharon State School
18 Sharon School Rd
SOUTH KOLAN
Kolan South State School
2297 Gin Gin Rd
WALLAVILLE
Wallaville State School
7 Grey St
YANDARAN
Yandaran State School
12 School Lane