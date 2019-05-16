Where to vote in Bundy and North Burnett

ELECTION TIME: Polling booths will be open from 8am-6pm.

LEFT voting until the last minute?

We've put together a list of polling booths in the Bundaberg and North Burnett regions where you can vote in Saturday's federal election.

They'll be open from 8am-6pm.

All of the booth have assisted wheelchair access except for Biggenden State School and Bullyard State School where there is no wheelchair access.

HINKLER

ALLOWAY

Alloway State School

4334 Goodwood Rd

APPLE TREE CREEK

Apple Tree Creek Memorial Hall

29394 Bruce Highway

AVOCA

Avoca Church of Christ

56 Twyford St

BARGARA

St Peter's Church Hall

19 Bauer St

BOOYAL

Booyal Central State School

31620 Bruce Hwy

BRANYAN

Branyan Road State School Hall

430 Branyan Dr

BUNDABERG CENTRAL

Level 1, 2 Maryborough St

BUNDABERG EAST

Bundaberg East State School

33 Scotland St

BUNDABERG NORTH

Bundaberg North Progress Assn Hall

18 Queen St

BUNDABERG SOUTH

Bundaberg South State School

Walla St

BUNDABERG WEST

Bundaberg West State School Hall

Steffensen St

BURNETT HEADS

Burnett Heads State School

52 Burnett Heads Rd

CHILDERS

Childers Isis Community Stadium

Isis District State High School, 3 Ridgewood St

CORDALBA

Cordalba State School

John St

ELLIOTT HEADS

Elliott Heads State School

143 Breusch Rd

GIVELDA

Givelda State School

754 Pine Creek Rd

GOODWOOD

Goodwood State School

1802 Goodwood Rd

INNES PARK

Coral Coast Christian Church

596 Windermere Rd

KALKIE

Kalkie State School

257 Bargara Rd

KEPNOCK

Kepnock State High School

43 Kepnock Rd

SVENSSON HEIGHTS

Norville State School

9 Dr Mays Rd

THABEBAN

Thabeban State School Hall

270 Goodwood Rd

WALKERVALE

Walkervale State School

46A Hurst St

WOODGATE

Woodgate Community Hall

Esplanade

WOONGARRA

Woongarra State School

468 Elliott Heads Rd

FLYNN

AGNES WATER

Agnes Water Community Centre

71 Springs Rd

AVONDALE

Avondale State School

371 Avondale Rd

BAFFLE CREEK

Wartburg State School

585 Coast Rd

BIGGENDEN

Biggenden State School

9 Frederick St

Not wheelchair accessible

BULLYARD

Bullyard State School

2358 Bucca Rd

Not wheelchair accessible

BUNDABERG NORTH

Bundaberg North State School

Mt Perry Rd

Joint booth with Flynn

EIDSVOLD

Eidsvold Community Hall

39 Moreton St

GAYNDAH

Gayndah QCWA Hall

5 Pineapple St

GIN GIN

Gin Gin State School

13 May St

GOOBURRUM

Gooburrum State School

14 Gooburrum Rd

MIRIAM VALE

Miriam Vale Community Centre

41 Blomfield St

MONTO

Monto State High School

1 Mouatt St

MOORE PARK

Moore Park Community Hall

Club Ave

MOUNT PERRY

Mount Perry Shire Hall

66 Heusman St

MULGILDIE

Mulgildie State School

2 Brigalow St

MUNDUBBERA

Mundubbera QCWA Hall

79 Lyons St

OAKWOOD

Oakwood State School

125 Oakwood School Rd

ROSEDALE

Rosedale Memorial Hall

77 James Street

SHARON

Sharon State School

18 Sharon School Rd

SOUTH KOLAN

Kolan South State School

2297 Gin Gin Rd

WALLAVILLE

Wallaville State School

7 Grey St

YANDARAN

Yandaran State School

12 School Lane