Where to vote in Bundaberg, Burnett, Callide

IT'S TIME: The 2017 Queensland Election is on tomorrow, November 25.

IT'S TIME: The 2017 Queensland Election is on tomorrow, November 25. Nastco

IT'S almost E-Day.

Tomorrow, Queensland voters head to the polls for the 2017 State Election.

To make the dreaded ballot box dash a little easier, we've put together a list of all the polling booths for Bundaberg, Burnett and Callide.

We've also included information about that other democratic tradition - sausage sizzles.

And we've noted if the booths have full or assisted wheelchair access.

Polling booths are open from 8am-6pm.

SURROUNDED: The seat of Bundaberg is surrounded by Burnett. ECQ

BUNDABERG

Covering the built-up area of the city of Bundaberg, the electorate is completely surrounded by the electorate of Burnett. It includes Bundaberg as well as Kalkie, Ashfield, Kepnock, Walkerville, Avenell Heights, Thabeban, Norville, Svensson Heights, Milbank, Avoca and Branyan. Bundaberg is 108sq km.

AVOCA: Churches of Christ, 76 Twyford Street, Avoca (sausage sizzle) (assisted wheelchair access)

Churches of Christ, 76 Twyford Street, Avoca (sausage sizzle) (assisted wheelchair access) BRANYAN: Branyan Road State School, Branyan Drive, Bundaberg

Branyan Road State School, Branyan Drive, Bundaberg BUNDABERG CENTRAL: Rum City Silverband Hall, 89 Targo Street, Bundaberg

Rum City Silverband Hall, 89 Targo Street, Bundaberg BUNDABERG EAST: Bundaberg East State School, 33 Scotland Street, Bundaberg East (full wheelchair access)

Bundaberg East State School, 33 Scotland Street, Bundaberg East (full wheelchair access) BUNDABERG NORTH: Bundaberg North State School, Mt Perry Road, Bundaberg North (full wheelchair access)

Bundaberg North State School, Mt Perry Road, Bundaberg North (full wheelchair access) BUNDABERG SOUTH: Bundaberg South State School, Walla Street, Bundaberg (assisted wheelchair access)

Bundaberg South State School, Walla Street, Bundaberg (assisted wheelchair access) BUNDABERG WEST: Bundaberg West State School, Steffensen Street, Bundaberg (sausage sizzle) (assisted wheelchair access)

Bundaberg West State School, Steffensen Street, Bundaberg (sausage sizzle) (assisted wheelchair access) KALKIE: Kalkie State School, Bargara Road, Kalkie (assisted wheelchair access)

Kalkie State School, Bargara Road, Kalkie (assisted wheelchair access) KEPNOCK: Kepnock State High School, Kepnock Road, Bundaberg (assisted wheelchair access)

Kepnock State High School, Kepnock Road, Bundaberg (assisted wheelchair access) MILLBANK: Bundaberg West Baptist Church Hall, 36 Avoca Street, Bundaberg

Bundaberg West Baptist Church Hall, 36 Avoca Street, Bundaberg NORTH BUNDABERG: Progress Hall, Cnr Queen and Gavegan Streets, Bundaberg North (full wheelchair access)

Progress Hall, Cnr Queen and Gavegan Streets, Bundaberg North (full wheelchair access) NORVILLE: Norville State School, Dr May's Road, Bundaberg (assisted wheelchair access)

Norville State School, Dr May's Road, Bundaberg (assisted wheelchair access) THABEBAN: Thabeban State School, 270 Goodwood Road, Thabeban (sausage sizzle) (assisted wheelchair access)

Thabeban State School, 270 Goodwood Road, Thabeban (sausage sizzle) (assisted wheelchair access) WALKERVALE: Walkervale State School, Water Street, Bundaberg (sausage sizzle) (assisted wheelchair access)

Walkervale State School, Water Street, Bundaberg (sausage sizzle) (assisted wheelchair access) WOONGARRA: Woongarra State School, 468 Elliott Heads Road, Bundaberg (full wheelchair access)

DONUT: The seat of Burnett includes Bargara, Childers and Agnes Water, and surrounds the seat of Bundaberg. ECQ