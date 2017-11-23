Where to vote in Bundaberg, Burnett, Callide

IT'S almost E-Day.
Tomorrow, Queensland voters head to the polls for the 2017 State Election.
To make the dreaded ballot box dash a little easier, we've put together a list of all the polling booths for Bundaberg, Burnett and Callide.
We've also included information about that other democratic tradition - sausage sizzles.
And we've noted if the booths have full or assisted wheelchair access.
Polling booths are open from 8am-6pm.
Covering the built-up area of the city of Bundaberg, the electorate is completely surrounded by the electorate of Burnett. It includes Bundaberg as well as Kalkie, Ashfield, Kepnock, Walkerville, Avenell Heights, Thabeban, Norville, Svensson Heights, Milbank, Avoca and Branyan. Bundaberg is 108sq km.
- AVOCA: Churches of Christ, 76 Twyford Street, Avoca (sausage sizzle) (assisted wheelchair access)
- BRANYAN: Branyan Road State School, Branyan Drive, Bundaberg
- BUNDABERG CENTRAL: Rum City Silverband Hall, 89 Targo Street, Bundaberg
- BUNDABERG EAST: Bundaberg East State School, 33 Scotland Street, Bundaberg East (full wheelchair access)
- BUNDABERG NORTH: Bundaberg North State School, Mt Perry Road, Bundaberg North (full wheelchair access)
- BUNDABERG SOUTH: Bundaberg South State School, Walla Street, Bundaberg (assisted wheelchair access)
- BUNDABERG WEST: Bundaberg West State School, Steffensen Street, Bundaberg (sausage sizzle) (assisted wheelchair access)
- KALKIE: Kalkie State School, Bargara Road, Kalkie (assisted wheelchair access)
- KEPNOCK: Kepnock State High School, Kepnock Road, Bundaberg (assisted wheelchair access)
- MILLBANK: Bundaberg West Baptist Church Hall, 36 Avoca Street, Bundaberg
- NORTH BUNDABERG: Progress Hall, Cnr Queen and Gavegan Streets, Bundaberg North (full wheelchair access)
- NORVILLE: Norville State School, Dr May's Road, Bundaberg (assisted wheelchair access)
- THABEBAN: Thabeban State School, 270 Goodwood Road, Thabeban (sausage sizzle) (assisted wheelchair access)
- WALKERVALE: Walkervale State School, Water Street, Bundaberg (sausage sizzle) (assisted wheelchair access)
- WOONGARRA: Woongarra State School, 468 Elliott Heads Road, Bundaberg (full wheelchair access)
- AGNES WATER: Agnes Water State School, 1 Donohue Drive, Agnes Water (assisted wheelchair access)
- ALLOWAY: Alloway State School, 4334 Goodwood Road, Alloway (full wheelchair access)
- AVOCA: Churches of Christ, 76 Twyford Street, Avoca (sausage sizzle) (assisted wheelchair access)
- AVONDALE: Avondale State School, Avondale Road, Avondale (full wheelchair access)
- BAFFLE CREEK: Wartburg State School, Coast Road, Baffle Creek (full wheelchair access)
- BARGARA: Cultural Centre, 160 Hughes Road, Bargara (full wheelchair access)
- BOOYAL: Booyal Central State School, 31620 Bruce Highway, Booyal (full wheelchair access)
- BOROREN: Bororen State School, 1 Kent Street, Bororen (assisted wheelchair access)
- BRANYAN: Branyan Road State School, Branyan Drive, Bundaberg
- BUCCA: Bucca Hall, 28 Longs Road, Bucca (full wheelchair access)
- BUNDABERG EAST: Bundaberg East State School, 33 Scotland Street, Bundaberg East (full wheelchair access)
- BUNDABERG NORTH: Bundaberg North State School, Mt Perry Road, Bundaberg North (full wheelchair access)
- BUNDABERG SOUTH: Bundaberg South State School, Walla Street, Bundaberg (assisted wheelchair access)
- BURNETT HEADS: Burnett Heads State School, Burnett Heads Road, Burnett Heads (sausage sizzle and cake stall) (assisted wheelchair access)
- BUXTON: Community Hall, 49 Powers Street, Buxton (assisted wheelchair access)
- CHILDERS: Isis District State High School, 22 North Street, Childers (assisted wheelchair access)
- CORDALBA: Cordalba State School, Cemetery Road, Cordalba (full wheelchair access)
- ELLIOTT HEADS: Elliott Heads State School, 143 Breusch Road, Elliott Heads (full wheelchair access)
- GIVELDA: Givelda State School, 754 Pine Creek Road, Givelda (full wheelchair access)
- GOOBURRUM: Gooburrum State School, 14 Gooburrum Road, Gooburrum (sausage sizzle) (full wheelchair access)
- GOODWOOD: Goodwood State School, 1802 Goodwood Road, Goodwood (assisted wheelchair access)
- INNES PARK: Coral Coast Baptist Church, 596 Windermere Road, Innes Park North (assisted wheelchair access)
- KALKIE: Kalkie State School, Bargara Road, Kalkie (assisted wheelchair access)
- KEPNOCK: Kepnock State High School, Kepnock Road, Bundaberg (assisted wheelchair access)
- MIRIAM VALE: Miriam Vale State School, 15 Roe Street, Miriam Vale (full wheelchair access)
- MOORE PARK: Moore Park State School, 14 Murdochs Linking Road, Moore Park Beach (sausage sizzle) (assisted wheelchair access)
- NORTH BUNDABERG: Progress Hall, Cnr Queen and Gavegan Streets, Bundaberg North (full wheelchair access)
- OAKWOOD: Oakwood State School, Oakwood School Road, Oakwood (full wheelchair access)
- ROSEDALE: Rosedale State School, 21 James Street, Rosedale (full wheelchair access)
- SHARON: Sharon State School, 18 Sharon School Road, Sharon (assisted wheelchair access)
- SOUTH KOLAN: Kolan South State School, 2297 Gin Gin Road, South Kolan (assisted wheelchair access)
- THABEBAN: Thabeban State School, 270 Goodwood Road, Thabeban (sausage sizzle) (assisted wheelchair access)
- WOODGATE: Community Hall, Esplanade, Woodgate (assisted wheelchair access)
- WOONGARRA: Woongarra State School, 468 Elliott Heads Road, Bundaberg (full wheelchair access)
- YANDARAN: Yandaran State School, School Lane, Yandaran (full wheelchair access)
- BANANA: Banana State School, 36 Bramston Street, Banana (assisted wheelchair access)
- BARALABA: Baralaba State School, 1 Power Street, Baralaba
- BELL: Bell State School, 90 Dennis Street, Bell (full wheelchair access)
- BENARABY: Benaraby State School, 17 O'Connor Road, Benaraby (full wheelchair access)
- BIGGENDEN: Biggenden State School, 9 Frederick Street, Biggenden (assisted wheelchair access)
- BILOELA: Biloela State School, 48 Rainbow Street, Biloela (full wheelchair access)
- BRIGALOW: Brigalow Hall, Warrego Highway, Brigalow (full wheelchair access)
- BULLYARD: Bullyard State School, 2359 Bucca Road, Bullyard
- CALLIOPE: Calliope State School, Dawson Highway, Calliope (full wheelchair access)
- CHINCHILLA: Catholic Church Hall, 74 Middle Street, Chinchilla (assisted wheelchair access)
- CHINCHILLA NORTH: Masonic Temple, corner Boyd and Wambo Streets, Chinchilla
- DRILLHAM: Drillham State School, 13 Jardine Street, Drillham
- EIDSVOLD: Eidsvold Community Hall, 54 Moreton Street, Eidsvold (assisted wheelchair access)
- GAYNDAH: Gayndah State School, 33 Meson Street, Gayndah (full wheelchair access)
- GIN GIN: Gin Gin State School, 13 May Street, Gin Gin (cake stall) (full wheelchair access)
- JAMBIN: Jambin State School, Cnr Burnett Hwy and Threeways Road, Jambin (assisted wheelchair access)
- JANDOWAE: Memorial Hall, 38 George Street, Jandowae (assisted wheelchair access)
- JIMBOUR: Jimbour State School, 2434 Dalby-Jandowae Road, Jimbour
- MILES: Miles State High School, Pine Street, Miles (full wheelchair access)
- MONTO: Monto State School, 3 Leichhardt Street, Monto (full wheelchair access)
- MOUNT PERRY: Perry Shire Hall, 66 Heusman Street, Mount Perry (full wheelchair access)
- MOURA: Moura Tennis Club, 12 Nott Street, Moura (assisted wheelchair access)
- MULGILDIE: Mulgildie State School, 2 Brigalow Street, Mulgildie (full wheelchair access)
- MUNDUBBERA: CWA Hall, 79 Lyons Street, Mundubbera (assisted wheelchair access)
- TAROOM: Taroom State School, Wolsey Street, Taroom (full wheelchair access)
- THANGOOL: Thangool State School, 2 Aerodrome Road, Thangool (assisted wheelchair access)
- THEODORE: Theodore State School, The Boulevard, Theodore (full wheelchair access)
- UBOBO: Ubobo State School, 16 Cedarvale Road, Ubobo (full wheelchair access)
- WALLAVILLE: Wallaville State School, 7 Grey Street, Wallaville (full wheelchair access)
- WANDOAN: Wandoan State School, 49 North Street, Wandoan (full wheelchair access)
- WARRA: Warra State School, Robinson Street, Warra (assisted wheelchair access)
- WOWAN: Wowan State School, Don Street, Wowan (assisted wheelchair access)
Burnett is a coastal electorate that surrounds but does not include the city of Bundaberg. Major population centres include Childers, Booyal, Elliott Heads, Bargara, Rosedale, Lowmead, Miriam Vale and areas around Bundaberg. Burnett is 7687sq km.
Callide is a large central Queensland rural electorate that lies across the Burnett and Leichhardt Highways running from the Warrego Highway in the south to the Dawson Highway in the north. Major centres include Chinchilla, Miles, Wandoan, Taroom, Gayndah, Eidsvold, Monto, Biloela, Moura, Gin Gin and Calliope. It covers 74,199sq km.
