Where to shop or see a doctor on the show holiday

HERE'S a list of some of the stores around the region that are open on Bundaberg's June 1 show holiday.
For a more comprehensive list, head to our Facebook page where we've asked businesses to share their open hours, and if you've got a business, head online to add yours.
Doctors
- Friendlies After Hours Service - 4331 1777
- Bundaberg Hospital - 4150 2222
Groceries
- Woolworth's Hinkler: 8.30am-5.30pm
- Woolworth's Bargara: 8.30am-5.30pm
- Coles Hinkler: 8.30am-5.30pm
- IGA Woongarra St: 8am-8pm
- Bundaberg North IGA: 5am-7pm
- Avoca IGA: 6am-9pm
- Last Stop Convenience Store North Bundaberg: 5am-1pm
- Svensson Heights Foodstore: 8am-8pm
- Aldi - Bargara, Bundaberg, Kepnock, Avoca: 8.30-5.30pm.
Chemists
- Priceline Pharmacy: 8am-8pm
- Chemist Warehouse: 8am-8pm
Aldi and Stockland were contacted by the NewsMail but have not responded as yet.