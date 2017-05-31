Where to shop or see a doctor on the show holiday

Many stores will be open in Bundaberg.

HERE'S a list of some of the stores around the region that are open on Bundaberg's June 1 show holiday.

For a more comprehensive list, head to our Facebook page where we've asked businesses to share their open hours, and if you've got a business, head online to add yours.

Doctors

Friendlies After Hours Service - 4331 1777

Bundaberg Hospital - 4150 2222

Groceries

Woolworth's Hinkler: 8.30am-5.30pm

Woolworth's Bargara: 8.30am-5.30pm

Coles Hinkler: 8.30am-5.30pm

IGA Woongarra St: 8am-8pm

Bundaberg North IGA: 5am-7pm

Avoca IGA: 6am-9pm

Last Stop Convenience Store North Bundaberg: 5am-1pm

Svensson Heights Foodstore: 8am-8pm

Aldi - Bargara, Bundaberg, Kepnock, Avoca: 8.30-5.30pm.

Chemists

Priceline Pharmacy: 8am-8pm

Chemist Warehouse: 8am-8pm

Aldi and Stockland were contacted by the NewsMail but have not responded as yet.