16 places to watch Origin tomorrow night

James Tedesco of the NSW Blues (right) comes against William Chambers of the Queensland Maroons during Game one of the State of Origin series at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Wednesday, May 31, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

ALL eyes will be focused on the Maroons tomorrow night when they aim to level the series against the Blues in Sydney.

Here is where to catch the action in Bundy.

Tattersalls Hotel

There will be promos, giveaways, meat raffles, footy doubles and burger and hot dog deals for $8.

Melbourne Hotel

The Melbourne is offering a Supa Table which includes two bowls of wedges, 2kg of buffalo wings, two bacon and cheese garlic breads and three jugs of alcohol for $80.

Old Bundaberg Tavern

The hotel is offering its steak, surf, and turf meal for $16.95 with every purchase going into the draw to win a jersey cap and ball.

Grand Hotel

Thre will be a ribs special.

Metro

The $12 t-bone is the special. There will also be half time snacks and the chance to win a personalised jersey.

Spotted Dog

There will be giveaways and $10 pizzas available.

Club Hotel

Get 1kg chicken wings or 1kg beef ribs for $49.

Young Australian Hotel

The hotel will be offering chicken wings as a snack at half time plus meal specials including a two course special for $25.

Railway Hotel

Bar snacks and main meals on the night including lamb shank with sweet mash potato, vegetables and gravy for $16.

Sugarland Tavern

The Sugarland is continuing its Kick for Cash.

Bargara Hotel

There will be bikini girl waitresses as well as a free ticket to win an Origin hamper.

Lighthouse Hotel

There'll be promos, giveaways, margin sweeps, first try scorer sweeps and a $9.90 chicken parmigiana special.

South Kolan Hotel

The special is the $16.95 reef and beef and free snacks at half time.

Brothers Sports Club

Two-for-one steak special and $2 hot dogs.

The Waves

There will be major raffles, official Origin memorabilia giveaways and $9 family pizzas.

Bundy Bowl and Leisure