Where to grab fish and chips this Easter

BUSY WEEKEND: Kent Wong, owner of Busy Bee Fish Bar, will be making his famous chips during the Easter weekend.

KEEPING tradition in mind, seafood will be on the menu for the Bundaberg community over the Easter break.

While not everyone will feel like championing the apron, there's no need to panic, Bundaberg's beloved fish and chip shops have got your back.

Busy Bee Fish Bar on Targo St will be trading as usual from 11am-8pm with the same menu Bundy loves.

G.P Witt's Traditional Fish and Chips on 53 Walla St will run by their normal hours of 10am-8pm all weekend.

See Street Seafood and Take Away in Bargara said they will be open all weekend, opening at 10.30am and closing whenever it gets quiet, around 7.30pm.

Grandma's Kitchen on Bourbong St will be open during from Good Friday to Easter Sunday and will be closed on Easter Monday.

Aqua Girls Takeaway said they will be open from 8am on Good Friday and providing they don't run out of food, will be open for Easter Saturday and Sunday.

However, the takeaway shop will be closed on Easter Monday.

Flippers Fish and Chips on Sims Rd will be shut for the entire Easter weekend.