Where to get jab in Queensland: 200 clinics to start vaccine
More than 200 clinics across the state will start offering COVID vaccines to the public starting Monday, despite a federal government move to send thousands of doses to Papua New Guinea.
Meatworks staff will be one sector of the community eligible for the free vaccines with 247 public clinics and surgeries listed.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison ordered doses of the vaccines to be sent to PNG as the country struggles with a deadly outbreak.
Teys Meatworks staff in Logan, along with the elderly, vulnerable, health care workers and indigenous adults aged over 55 will be able to get the AstraZeneca vaccine at 18 clinics in and around Logan from Monday.
Residents aged over 70 will be eligible along with vulnerable populations, such as disabled adults, those with underlying medical conditions and indigenous and Torres Strait Islander people aged over 55.
Health care workers will also continue to be vaccinated.
People will need to provide proof of any medical conditions using their My Health record to show eligibility for vaccination.
A referral from a doctor or a declaration form can also be used as proof.
Teys workers or those front line health staff will need to provide proof of occupation to demonstrate eligibility.
It will be the first day people will be able to receive the vaccine at selected local GP clinics.
Those who are eligible will be able to book appointments online or via phone.
Those who are not yet eligible will be able to register interest so they can be notified when they are able to book.
General practice start dates for the vaccine will be staggered and dosage allocation will be dependent on availability.
Forde MP Bert van Manen said the controlled and sequenced commencement ensured an efficient and equitable distribution of vaccines across the country.
"It also ensures that as many individuals as possible … are able to receive the vaccine from their own doctor," he said.
"I hope everyone will access the vaccine once they are eligible. We've been on this pandemic journey for a year now and the vaccination program is the key to putting it well and truly behind us."
ALL QUEENSLAND COVID VACCINATION CENTRES
Myhealth Yarrabilba Medical Centre Yarrabilba 4207
Yeronga Medical Centre Yeronga 4104
Main Street Medical Centre Pialba 4655
Ochre Health Medical Centre Wyalla Wyalla 4350
Better Health on Buderim Buderim 4556
Grace Family Practice & Skin Care Bargara 4670
Quacks @ Bamford Lane Kirwan 4817
Birkdale Medical Birkdale 4159
Parkinson Plaza medical centre Parkinson 4115
Mudgeeraba General Practice Mudgeeraba 4213
Hinchinbrook Health Care Ingham 4850
Baywest Medical Centre Wynnum West 4178
Beaudesert Medical Centre Beaudesert 4285
Edmonton Family Medical Centre Edmonton 4869
Chancellor Park Family Medical Practice Sippy Downs 4556
Bunya Pines Family Practice Kingaroy 4610
CQ Medicentre Rockhampton 4700
Bertha Street Medical and Dental Centre Caboolture 4510
SmartClinics Walton Bridge The Gap 4061
Golden Beach Medical Centre Golden Beach 4551
Moreton Bay Medical Centre Kippa Ring 4021
Primary Medical & Dental Centre
Southport Southport 4215
Grange Road Medical Services Eastern Heights 4305
Alice Street Medical Centre Atherton 4883
Healthy Family Clinic Little Mountain 4551
Townsville & Suburban Medical Practice Cranbrook 4814
Gracemere Medical Centre Gracemere 4702
Family Practice at Ayr Ayr 4807
Carina Medical and Specialist Centre Carina 4152
Family Practice at Glenmore
Rockhampton 4701
Currimundi Family Doctors Currimundi 4551
Family Practice at Sugarland Avoca 4670
Hinterland Medical Centre Nerang 4211
Coombabah Family Practice Coombabah 4216
Torquay Doctors Torquay 4655
Castle Hill Medical Centre Murrumba Downs 4503
Geebung Medical Clinic Geebung 4034
Ann St Family Medicine Nambour 4560
Telegraph Road Clinic Bracken Ridge 4017
Fairfield Central Medical Practice Idalia 4811
Grace Medical Skin and Vein Centre Bundaberg East 4670
Labrador Park Medical Centre Labrador 4215
Eckersley Medical Centre Buderim 4556
Wellers Hill Medical Centre Wellers Hill 4121
Walloon Medical Centre Walloon 4306
Horizon Aveo Medical Centre Durack 4077
Middle Ridge Family Practice Middle Ridge 4350
Nambour Clinic Family Medicine Nambour 4560
Primary Care Medical Clinic Urraween 4655
Eli Waters Medical Centre Eli Waters 4655
Mermaid Junction Medical Centre Mermaid Waters 4218
Drayton Medical Centre Drayton 4350
Tewantin Medical Centre Tewantin 4565
Rankin Street Medical Innisfail 4860
Health on Central Andergrove 4740
Doctors at Goldfields Plaza Gympie 4570
Ningi Doctors Ningi 4511
Little Mountain Medical Little Mountain 4551
Myhealth Burleigh Waters Burleigh Waters 4220
Ferny Grove Family Practice Ferny Grove 4055
Sunnybank Hills medical centre Sunnybank Hills 4109
Worongary Medical Centre Worongary 4213
Texas Family Medical Centre Texas 4385
Medicross Coomera Upper Coomera 4209
Manly Clinic Wynnum 4178
Myhealth South East Skin and Medical Yarrabilba 4207
Balance! Edmonton Family Practice Edmonton 4869
Cleveland Central Medical Centre Cleveland 4163
The Family Doctor Cairns Manoora 4870
Bardon Rainworth Medical Centre Bardon 4065
The Range Medical Centre Rangeville 4350
Ascot medical Centre Ascot 4011
Urangan Medical Practice Urangan 4655
Runaway Bay Doctors Surgery Runaway Bay 4216
Point Medical Clinic Kangaroo Point 4169
Southside Medical Centre Gympie Southside 4570
Yeppoon Medical Centre Yeppoon 4703
Algester Star Doctors Algester 4115
Ashmore City Medical Centre Ashmore 4214
Redlands clinic Cleveland 4163
Main Street Medical Lowood 4311
Toogood Road Family Medical Centre Woree 4868
Victoria Point Surgery Victoria Point 4165
The Doctors Mulgrave Road Medical
Centre Westcourt 4870
Mansfield Family Practice Mansfield 4122
Cairns West Medical Centre Manunda 4870
Medicross Rothwell Rothwell 4022
Biloela Medical Centre Biloela 4715
Burpengary Doctors Burpengary 4505
Mundingburra Medical Centre Mundingburra 4812
Tyack Health Manly West 4179
Harbourtown Medical Centre Arundel 4214
Doctors @ Nerang Nerang 4211
Townsville Family Medical Centre Currajong 4812
Morayfield 7 Day Medical Centre Morayfield 4506
Blue water Medical Practice Purono Park 4818
Doctors @ Regents Park Regents park 4118
Redcliffe Peninsular 7 Day Medical
Centre Kippa Ring 4021
Goodna Family Medical Centre Goodna 4300
Medicine on Second Maroochydore 4558
Robina Town Medical Centre Robina 4226
Gold Coast Medical Precinct Varsity Lakes 4227
Westridge Medical Kearneys Spring 4350
Forest Lake General Practice Forest Lake 4078
Keperra Family Practice Keperra 4054
Coorparoo Clinic Coorparoo 4151
Mandalay Medical Centre Berserker 4701
Mooloolaba Family Medicine Mooloolaba 4557
Brygon Medical Centre Upper Coomera 4209
Carindale Medical Clinic Carindale 4152
Gympie Road Medical Centre Lawnton. 4501
Lutwyche Family Practice Lutwyche 4030
Bribie Doctors Bongaree 4507
Highfields and District Medical Centre Highfields 4352
Woodford Family Medical Centre Woodford 4514
Total Health Medical Centre Yeppoon 4703
Maranoa Medical Centre Roma 4455
Sandgate Doctors Sandgate 4017 4017
Bray Park Medical Practice Bray Park 4500
Excelsior Medical Centre Southside 4570
Beerwah Surgery Beerwah 4519
JCU Health Douglas 4814
Bribie Doctors Surfside Woorim 4507
Banyo Clinic Banyo 4014
Merthyr 7 Day Medical Centre New Farm 4005
Riverway Medical Centre Kirwan 4817
Gin Gin Family Medical Centre Gin Gin 4671
SmartClinics Taigum Taigum 4018
Smithfield Central Doctors Smithfield 4878
Smart clinics Deception Bay Deception Bay 4508
Main Street Medical & Dental Centre
Beenleigh Beenleigh 4207
Morayfield Road Medical and Dental
Centre Morayfield 4506
Graceville Medical Graceville 4075
Murrumba Downs Medical & Dental
Centre Murrumba Downs 4503
Riverlink Medical & Dental Centre North Ipswich 4305
Clear Island Waters Health Precinct
Clear Island
Waters 4226
Mt Sheridan Medical Practice MT SHERIDAN 4868
Victoria Point Medical and Dental
Centre Victoria Point 4165
Myhealth Sunnybank Sunnybank 4109 4109
Atherton Clinic Atherton 4883
Brookside Family Clinic Mitchelton 4053
Eight Mile Plains Doctors Eight Mile Plains 4113
Smart clinics Clayfield Clayfield 4011
Mt Warren Park Medical Centre Mt Warren Park 4207
UMC Caboolture Caboolture 4510
Tugun Family Medicine Tugun 4224
Inala Primary Care (IPC) Inala 4077
Family Practice at Kallangur Kallangur 4503
Camp Hill Healthcare Camp Hill 4152
Jimboomba Junction Family Practice &
Skin Cancer Clinic Jimboomba 4280
Kilcoy Medical Centre Kilcoy 4515
Plaza Medical Mackay Mackay 4740
Galleon Way Medical Centre Currumbin Waters 4223
Paradise Point Surgery Paradise Point 4216
South Side Medical Mackay 4740
Aspire Medical Centre Bundaberg South 4670
Barrier Reef medical Centre Cairns North 4870
The Family GP Clinic and Diabetic GP
Clinic Hyde Park 4812
Eagleby Family Practice and Skin
Cancer Clinic Eagleby 4207
Prime Health Family Medical Centre Palm Beach 4221
Myhealth Toowong Toowong 4066
Beachmere Medical Centre Beachmere 4510
Tamborine Mountain Medical Practice
Tamborine
Mountain 4272
Sunnybank Hills Family Practice Sunnybank Hills 4109
Caboolture Super Clinic Caboolture 4510
RFDS Charleville Base Charleville 4470
Mount Archer Medical Centre Frenchville 4701
Nanango Medical Centre Nanango 4614
Bethania Surgery Bethania 4205
Gladstone Medical Centre Gladstone 4680
Warner Health Warner 4500
Amtan Medical Reedy Creek Reedy Creek 4227
Avenues Family Medical Centre Kirwan 4817
McDowall Village Medical Practice McDowall 4053
Nundah Doctors Surgery Wavell
Heights Wavell Heights 4012
RFDS Mount Isa Mount Isa 4825
The Lockyer Doctors Gatton 4343
Bli Bli Clinic Bli Bli 4560
Paradise Point Family Medical Centre Paradise Point 4216
Brassall Clinic Brassall 4305
Townsville Central Medical Practice Townsville City 4810
Toowoomba Medical Centre Harristown 4350
West Bundaberg Medical Centre Bundaberg West 4670
Fiveways Surgery Taringa 4068
Doctors at Australia Fair Southport 4215
Warner Family Medical Practice Warner 4500
Mooloolaba Family Clinic Mooloolaba 4557
Clontarf Bridge Medical Centre Clontarf 4019
Nambour Medical Centre Nambour 4560
Manly Village Medical Manly 4179
Childers Medical Centre Childers 4660
Goondiwindi Medical Centre Goondiwindi 4390
Roma Clinic Roma 4455
Yeppoon Family Practice Yeppoon 4703
Omega Health Medical Centre Manunda 4870
Fitzgibbon Family Practice Fitzgibbon 4018
Pittsworth Medical Centre Pittsworth 4356
Welsby Parade Medical Centre Bongaree 4507
Winston Glades Family Practice Raceview 4305
Redbank Plaza Medical Redbank 4301
Tully Medical Centre Tully 4854
Coolangatta Medical Centre Coolangatta 4225
Carseldine family Clinic Carseldine 4034
Shailer Park Medical Centre Cornubia 4130
Bellbowrie medical centre Bellbowrie 4070
Yandina Medical Clinic Yandina 4561
Top Health Doctors (West End Branch) West End 4101
Northern Beaches GP Superclinic Deeragun 4818
The Pines Family Practice Elanora 4221
Eastside Medical Centre Bundaberg- East 4670
Myhealth Ashmore Ashmore 4214
Kuraby Station Surgery Kuraby 4112
Woody Point Medical Centre Woody Point 4019
Beaudesert Road Surgery Moorooka 4105
Thornlands Surgery Thornlands 4164
Awal Medical Centre Sarina 4737
Myall Medical Practice Dalby 4405
Olsen Ave Medical Centre Labrador 4215
Beach Medical Clinic Margate 4019
Wilsonton Medical Centre Wilsonton 4350
Pacific Pines Medical Centre Pacific Pines 4211
Morningside General Practice Clinic Morningside 4170
Northpoint Medical Toowoomba 4350
Ochre Health Medical Centre Oakey Oakey 4401
Station Road Medical Centre Booval 4304
The Lockyer Doctors Plainland 4341
Leichhardt House Centenary Heights 4350
My Doctors Clinic Surfers Paradise 4217
Originally published as Where to get jab in QLD: 200 clinics to start vaccine