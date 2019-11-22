Menu
Offbeat

Where to find thousands of angels today

by Talisa Eley
22nd Nov 2019 7:04 AM
IT may still be early, but more than a thousand people are preparing to break a record on the Gold Coast this morning.

The Gold Coast is hoping to break a world record for having the most people making "sand angels" - the beach version of a snow angel - at one time on Broadbeach's Kurrawa Beach.

The title is currently help by a town in Michigan, USA at 1387 people.

The Gold Coast is hoping to attract 1500 this morning.

 

Mayor Tom Tate gets ready for the record-breaking attempt with (from bottom left clockwise), Mia Coates,10, Olivia Waters, 10, Luka Glen, 6, Tara Reid, 11, and Amber Waters, 10. Picture: Glenn Hampson
Mayor Tom Tate gets ready for the record-breaking attempt with (from bottom left clockwise), Mia Coates,10, Olivia Waters, 10, Luka Glen, 6, Tara Reid, 11, and Amber Waters, 10. Picture: Glenn Hampson

 

Registration kicked off at 6am with the world record attempt at 6.40am.

By 6.10am 900 people had already signed up.

The event is being used as a fundraiser for drought relief.

Drought Angels director and co-founder Tash Johnston said it was touching to see the beach come together and give a helping hand to the bush.

"Donations on the day will help us keep our Aussie farmers on their land, support their families and our rural communities during hardship," she said.

"Every dollar and angel counts, so come down on the day and be someone's angel."

102.9 Hot Tomato and Channel 9's Today Show are broadcasting live from the beach.

