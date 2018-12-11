Where to enjoy Christmas carols across the region

Thousands turn out for carols across Bundaberg.

Thousands turn out for carols across Bundaberg. Craig Warhurst

IF YOU'RE a fan of Christmas carols, bust out your picnic blankets and get ready to sing along to a concert of carols this week.

Everywhere you go, it'll be beginning to look a lot like Christmas and come Friday it will sound like it too.

Kicking off the beloved carolling events will be the Bundaberg 2018 Carols By Candlelight at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct.

Chairman for the Bundaberg carols event, Mark Hamel, said Bundaberg Broadcasters had been putting on the event for the past 60 years, with last year's attracting about 10,000 people.

With this year marking the 61st annual event, Mr Hamel said if they could match the 2017 crowd it would be great.

He said the main drawcard for this year's event was a performance by James Blundell and his son Briar, Jonny Taylor and the Christmas Big Band.

"Friday's event has been planned since February this year," he said.

"It's something everyone looks forward to."

Whether it's a traditional carol or a commercial one, Mr Hamel said he loved them all and the atmosphere created at the carols by candlelight event.

This Friday, the gates will open at 4.30pm with a pre-show at 5.30pm and the main program set to follow at 7pm.

With free entry and plenty of parking, just bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the show, food stalls and rides for kids.

Mr Hamel said like always, the show was set to end with a bang.

A fireworks display will light up the sky to conclude the night of Christmas festivities.

If you haven't got enough of a Christmas fix come the weekend, fear not.

Bargara's Carols by Candlelight is expected to fill Saturday night with Christmas cheer.

Pastor Brian Robertson said they planned on providing a show which captured the essence of the season.

"The true meaning of Christmas (will be) on display," he said.

Pastor Brian said there would be singing of traditional carols, a nativity scene and camel rides.

Last year, he said the event saw a crowd of more than one 1000 people.

With a focus on putting on a "quality performance" pre-carols are scheduled to start at 6pm with the carols program to begin at 7pm.

Sharing Mr Hamel's appreciation for carols, Pastor Brian said all carols were good.

"They capture the heart of Christmas," he said.

The 18th Bargara Carols by Candlelight will be held at the Coral Coast Christian Church at 596 Windermere Rd.

This Sunday, the Bundaberg Presbyterian church, on the corner of Alice and Water Sts, Walkervale, will host an afternoon of carols.

From 4.30-7.30pm, join them for the Bundaberg Presbyterian Church Christmas Carols, with free sausage sizzle, jumping castle, carols and something for the whole family to enjoy.

Bethlehem Live will be back this year bringing about family fun activities, displays and re-enactments to the Bundaberg community.

The popular Christmas event will run from December 18-22.

Find out more about it here

A brief history of Christmas carols

Silent Night: (German: "Stille Nacht, heilige Nacht") is a popular Christmas carol, composed in 1818 by Franz Xaver Gruber to lyrics by Joseph Mohr in the small town of Oberndorf bei Salzburg, Austria.

The popular Christmas carol was declared an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO in 2011.

Baby, It's Cold Outside: This week an American radio station made headlines after declaring the song Baby, It's Cold Outside was too inappropriate.

In a statement by the radio station it was said that while the song was written in 1944, reading the lyrics seemed "very manipulative and wrong".