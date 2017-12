Shoppers can still pick up their shopping today.

IF YOU need to duck out for some shopping, here's a list of the main stores and when they're open today.

Stockland: 10am-5pm

Hinkler: 10am-3pm

Chemist Warehouse: 8am-8pm

Dan Murphy's: 9am-7pm

First Choice Liquor: 10am-7pm

Woolworths: 9am-6pm

Coles: 9am-6pm

IGA Northway Plaza: 8.30am-5.30pm

Reading Cinemas: Open 9am, visit website for show times.