Where to commemorate ANZAC Day 2021 in the North Burnett

See where to honour our brave servicemen and women in the North Burnett this ANZAC DAY. File Photo.

North Burnett Regional Council is urging residents to honour the services of Australian and New Zealand men and women who have, and continue to, bravely defend our values and freedom this Sunday (April 25).

Mayor Rachel Chambers said Anzac Day is an opportunity to pause and remember those who have served our country during times of conflict and crisis, and to reflect upon their selfless sacrifice.

"Attending an Anzac Day service allows us to come together in an act of solidarity to show support and appreciation to those who have served and died in war and on operational service," she said.

"On this day we also commemorate the spirit of the Anzac, those unique qualities of courage, mateship, and sacrifice.

"I encourage as many people (residents and visitors alike) to attend an Anzac Day service to show your support."

Commemoration Services will be held at the following locations:

Biggenden

8.15am March starting from CWA rooms on Edward Street.

8.30am Commemoration Service followed by morning tea at Memorial Hall, Corner Victoria and Frederick Streets.

Eidsvold

5.30am Dawn Service at the RSL Hall, Moreton Street.

9.30am March starting from the RSL Hall, Moreton Street.

10am Commemoration Service at Eidsvold Community Hall, Moreton Street.

Gayndah

5.15am Dawn Service at the Cenotaph, Capper Street.

8am Gooroolba Parade at the Gooroolba War Memorial, Biggenden/Gooroolba Road.

10am March starting from the Courthouse, Capper Street.

10.15am Commemoration Service at the Cenotaph, Capper Street.

Monto

6am Dawn Service followed by the community breakfast at the Monto RSL Hall, Rutherford Street.

9.15am March starting from the Monto RSL, Rutherford Street

10am Commemoration Service at Monto Community Hall.

Mount Perry

5.30am Dawn Service followed by the community breakfast at the Cenotaph, Memorial Pak, Heusman Street.

10.45am March starting from the General Store.

11am Commemoration Service at Memorial Park, Heusman Street, followed by the luncheon at the Community Hall.

Mundubbera

4.30am Gunfire Breakfast at the RSL Hall, Bauer Street.

5am Dawn Service at the RSL Hall, Bauer Street. March to Mundubbera Cenotaph.

6am Sunrise Service at the Cemetery, Wall of Remembrance, Kinchela Road.

10.30am Commemoration Service at Mundubbera Community Hall, Lyons Street. Cenotaph following service.

11am March starting from the Cenotaph, Lyons Street.