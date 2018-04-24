Where to catch an Anzac Day service in the region
*** Dawn services ***
Bargara
When:5.30am
Where:From Bauer St to Bargara War Memorial
Extra:Gunfire Breakfast, Bargara Beach Hotel
Bundaberg
When:4.10am
Where:Assembles at outside Bundabreg RSL
Extra:Breakfast and morning tea at the RSL Building - limited to veterans, ex and current service members.
Bucca
When:Parade assembles at 4.20am
Where:From Bucca Community Hall, memorial gardens and plaque.
Extra:Breakfast at Bucca Community Hall.
Childers
When:Parade marches at 4.28am
Where:Childers RSL to Memorial Precinct
Extra:Gunfire breakfast at Isis RSL
Doolbi
When:Parade assembles at 4.55am
Where:Doolbi War Memorial
Apple Tree Creek
When:Parade assembles at 5.20am
Where:Apple Tree Creek Memorial
Cordalba
When:Parade marches at 5.40am
Where:From Queen St to Memorial Park
Extra:A free gunfire breakfast at the Cordalba Hotel starting at 6am
Elliott Heads
When:Service at 5.30am
Where:Submarine Lookout, Elliott Heads
Gin Gin
When:Parade marches from 4am
Where:From Gin Gin RSL to the Cenotaph
Extra:Breakfast at the showgrounds starting at 4.45am
Moore Park Beach
When:Service at 5.30am
Where:Anzac Memorial Park, Moore Park Beach
Extra:Gunfire breakfast at the Moore Park Beach Bowls and Sports Club.
Rosedale
When:Service at 5.45am
Where:From James St to Memorial Hall
South Kolan
When:Parade marches at 6am
Where:From Kolan South State School to Monument
Extra:South Kolan Sports Reserve at 7.30am
Woodgate
When:Service at 5am
Where:Centenary of Anzac Memorial Community Park, The Esplanade.
Extra:Refreshments at Community Hall
*** Civic services ***
Bundaberg
The Parade marches at 8.30am from Bourbong St, turning at the Cenotaph, continuing onto ANZAC Park with the Commemoration Service commencing at 8.55am.
Childers
The Childers Citizen Service commences with a parade at 9.55am and a service at the Isis Community Centre at 10.05am. There will be a flyover during the parade citizens service.
Refreshments and lunch will be available at the Isis RSL.
Woodgate
Parade marches start at 10am to the Centenary of Anzac Memorial Community Park, The Esplanade. There will be refreshments available in the Community Hall for purchase.
Gin Gin
The parade marches will begin at 9.30am from the Gin Gin RSL to the Cenotaph. There will be lunch available at the Showgrounds from noon.
Moore Park Beach
Parade marches from Community Hall at 11.30am to Anzac Memorial Park. Refreshments, entertainment and a luncheon will be held at the Moore Park Beach Community Hall.
Burnett Heads
Parade marches will start at 2.45pm from Zunker St to the Memorial Park. Afternoon tea will be available at the Lighthouse Hotel.
War Nurses Service
The War Nurses Service will be held from 10.15am, after the Bunadberg Civic Service, at the War Nurses Memorial Park on the corner of Bourbong and Takalvan St. All are welcome to attend.
For a detailed account of what each service involves head to the council's website or visit https://bit.ly/2Jiu4SB.