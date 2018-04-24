Where to catch an Anzac Day service in the region

*** Dawn services ***

Bargara

When:

5.30am

Where:

From Bauer St to Bargara War Memorial

Extra:

Gunfire Breakfast, Bargara Beach Hotel

Bundaberg

When:

4.10am

Where:

Assembles at outside Bundabreg RSL

Extra:

Breakfast and morning tea at the RSL Building - limited to veterans, ex and current service members.

Bucca

When:

Parade assembles at 4.20am

Where:

From Bucca Community Hall, memorial gardens and plaque.

Extra:

Breakfast at Bucca Community Hall.

Childers

When:

Parade marches at 4.28am

Where:

Childers RSL to Memorial Precinct

Extra:

Gunfire breakfast at Isis RSL

Doolbi

When:

Parade assembles at 4.55am

Where:

Doolbi War Memorial

Apple Tree Creek

When:

Parade assembles at 5.20am

Where:

Apple Tree Creek Memorial

Cordalba

When:

Parade marches at 5.40am

Where:

From Queen St to Memorial Park

Extra:

A free gunfire breakfast at the Cordalba Hotel starting at 6am

Elliott Heads

When:

Service at 5.30am

Where:

Submarine Lookout, Elliott Heads

Gin Gin

When:

Parade marches from 4am

Where:

From Gin Gin RSL to the Cenotaph

Extra:

Breakfast at the showgrounds starting at 4.45am

Moore Park Beach

When:

Service at 5.30am

Where:

Anzac Memorial Park, Moore Park Beach

Extra:

Gunfire breakfast at the Moore Park Beach Bowls and Sports Club.

Rosedale

When:

Service at 5.45am

Where:

From James St to Memorial Hall

South Kolan

When:

Parade marches at 6am

Where:

From Kolan South State School to Monument

Extra:

South Kolan Sports Reserve at 7.30am

Woodgate

When:

Service at 5am

Where:

Centenary of Anzac Memorial Community Park, The Esplanade.

Extra:

Refreshments at Community Hall

*** Civic services ***

Bundaberg

The Parade marches at 8.30am from Bourbong St, turning at the Cenotaph, continuing onto ANZAC Park with the Commemoration Service commencing at 8.55am.

Childers

The Childers Citizen Service commences with a parade at 9.55am and a service at the Isis Community Centre at 10.05am. There will be a flyover during the parade citizens service.

Refreshments and lunch will be available at the Isis RSL.

Woodgate

Parade marches start at 10am to the Centenary of Anzac Memorial Community Park, The Esplanade. There will be refreshments available in the Community Hall for purchase.

Gin Gin

The parade marches will begin at 9.30am from the Gin Gin RSL to the Cenotaph. There will be lunch available at the Showgrounds from noon.

Moore Park Beach

Parade marches from Community Hall at 11.30am to Anzac Memorial Park. Refreshments, entertainment and a luncheon will be held at the Moore Park Beach Community Hall.

Burnett Heads

Parade marches will start at 2.45pm from Zunker St to the Memorial Park. Afternoon tea will be available at the Lighthouse Hotel.

War Nurses Service

The War Nurses Service will be held from 10.15am, after the Bunadberg Civic Service, at the War Nurses Memorial Park on the corner of Bourbong and Takalvan St. All are welcome to attend.

For a detailed account of what each service involves head to the council's website or visit https://bit.ly/2Jiu4SB.