OPEN AND CLOSED: If you need some last minute shopping, we've got you covered.
Business

Where to buy groceries, get coffee this Anzac Day

Crystal Jones
by
24th Apr 2019 1:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHOPPING & GROCERIES:

  • Hinkler Central Coles - Closed
  • Hinkler Central Woolworths - Closed
  • Kmart Hinkler Central - Closed
  • Stockland (Sugarland) Woolworths - Closed
  • Stockland Kensington (Coles) - Closed
  • Woolworths Bargara - Closed
  • Aldi stores - Closed
  • Everfresh - 8am-7pm
  • IGA North Bundaberg - Closed
  • IGA Avoca - 6am-9pm
  • IGA Gin Gin - 8am-6pm
  • IGA Moore Park - 1-7pm
  • IGA Burnett Heads - 1-8pm
  • IGA Childers - 6am-8pm
  • Last Stop Convenience Store - 7am-1pm
  • Learmonth's Foodworks - 10am-9pm

COFFEE:

  • Reds for Coffee - 8am-2pm
  • Alowishus Delicious - 8am-4pm
  • McDonald's Bundaberg city - drive-through 24 hours, doors open from 4am
  • Pacific Coffee Co - 6am-4pm
  • Zarraffa's Coffee - 6am-6pm
  • Guzman y Gomez - 10am-9.30pm

CHEMISTS:

  • Chemist Warehouse - 9am-8pm
  • Priceline Pharmacy Bundaberg city - 8am-5pm

DOCTORS:

  • Friendlies Emergency - 8am to 8pm. Please note this is a private service which attracts a fee. Fees are not refunded by Medicare.
  • Bundaberg Hospital - 24 hours. For life-threatening emergencies call 000. For other inquiries call 4150 2222 or for other emergency treatments go to 271 Bourbong St.
  • House Call Doctor - Call 13 55 66 for booking and availability information.

* Please note this is not a full list of open and closed shops, just a guide to some that are open and closed on Anzac Day *

Bundaberg News Mail

