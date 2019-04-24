Where to buy groceries, get coffee this Anzac Day

OPEN AND CLOSED: If you need some last minute shopping, we've got you covered.

SHOPPING & GROCERIES:

Hinkler Central Coles - Closed

Hinkler Central Woolworths - Closed

Kmart Hinkler Central - Closed

Stockland (Sugarland) Woolworths - Closed

Stockland Kensington (Coles) - Closed

Woolworths Bargara - Closed

Aldi stores - Closed

Everfresh - 8am-7pm

IGA North Bundaberg - Closed

IGA Avoca - 6am-9pm

IGA Gin Gin - 8am-6pm

IGA Moore Park - 1-7pm

IGA Burnett Heads - 1-8pm

IGA Childers - 6am-8pm

Last Stop Convenience Store - 7am-1pm

Learmonth's Foodworks - 10am-9pm

Coffee will be on hand for those who've had an early start. Chevanon Photography

COFFEE:

Reds for Coffee - 8am-2pm

Alowishus Delicious - 8am-4pm

McDonald's Bundaberg city - drive-through 24 hours, doors open from 4am

Pacific Coffee Co - 6am-4pm

Zarraffa's Coffee - 6am-6pm

Guzman y Gomez - 10am-9.30pm

Chemist Warehouse is open today. Katie Hall

CHEMISTS:

Chemist Warehouse - 9am-8pm

Priceline Pharmacy Bundaberg city - 8am-5pm

Bundaberg Hospital is on hand for emergencies. Paul Donaldson BUN261017HOS3

DOCTORS:

Friendlies Emergency - 8am to 8pm. Please note this is a private service which attracts a fee. Fees are not refunded by Medicare.

Bundaberg Hospital - 24 hours. For life-threatening emergencies call 000. For other inquiries call 4150 2222 or for other emergency treatments go to 271 Bourbong St.

House Call Doctor - Call 13 55 66 for booking and availability information.

* Please note this is not a full list of open and closed shops, just a guide to some that are open and closed on Anzac Day *