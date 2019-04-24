Where to buy groceries, get coffee this Anzac Day
SHOPPING & GROCERIES:
- Hinkler Central Coles - Closed
- Hinkler Central Woolworths - Closed
- Kmart Hinkler Central - Closed
- Stockland (Sugarland) Woolworths - Closed
- Stockland Kensington (Coles) - Closed
- Woolworths Bargara - Closed
- Aldi stores - Closed
- Everfresh - 8am-7pm
- IGA North Bundaberg - Closed
- IGA Avoca - 6am-9pm
- IGA Gin Gin - 8am-6pm
- IGA Moore Park - 1-7pm
- IGA Burnett Heads - 1-8pm
- IGA Childers - 6am-8pm
- Last Stop Convenience Store - 7am-1pm
- Learmonth's Foodworks - 10am-9pm
COFFEE:
- Reds for Coffee - 8am-2pm
- Alowishus Delicious - 8am-4pm
- McDonald's Bundaberg city - drive-through 24 hours, doors open from 4am
- Pacific Coffee Co - 6am-4pm
- Zarraffa's Coffee - 6am-6pm
- Guzman y Gomez - 10am-9.30pm
CHEMISTS:
- Chemist Warehouse - 9am-8pm
- Priceline Pharmacy Bundaberg city - 8am-5pm
DOCTORS:
- Friendlies Emergency - 8am to 8pm. Please note this is a private service which attracts a fee. Fees are not refunded by Medicare.
- Bundaberg Hospital - 24 hours. For life-threatening emergencies call 000. For other inquiries call 4150 2222 or for other emergency treatments go to 271 Bourbong St.
- House Call Doctor - Call 13 55 66 for booking and availability information.
* Please note this is not a full list of open and closed shops, just a guide to some that are open and closed on Anzac Day *