Where the rain will fall this week

The rain is expected to hang around the Bundaberg coast for the most part of the week.

THE rain has well and truly settled in around the Bundaberg region, but don’t put away the umbrellas and gumboots just yet.

While rain is expected to ease off after today but the shower activity is predicted to pick up again towards the end of the week.

Forecaster from the Bureau of Meteorology Rosa Hoff said the activity was mainly thanks to Tropical Cyclone Esther.

“Tropical Cyclone Esther is bringing in some easterly winds and moisture which is the main factor,” she said.

“There is also support from the upper atmosphere.”

At 3.30pm Splitters Creek had recorded 52mm of rain with Bundaberg recording 27mm in the gauge.

Meanwhile things were dryer further inland at Gayndah and Monto.

“The rainfall has been a bit more confined to the coast and hasn’t gone further inland,” Ms Hoff said.

“Following today the rainfall will decrease a bit and then increase towards the end of the week.

“We’re expecting the best chance of showers over the next few days to be closer to the coast.”

At 9am today Bundaberg had recorded 21mm of rain, with Childers receiving 2mm.

Lady Elliot Island also received a good drop with 14mm, and a further 8mm falling at Woodgate.