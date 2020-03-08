Where the rain fell and what’s forecast to come

RAIN ON THE WAY: Promise of rain on the Bargara coastline.

WHILE Bundaberg residents barely saw a drop of rain last night, neighbours to the west were treated to the sound of water hitting the roof.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology Gin Gin Alert recorded 42mm, Splitters Creek only had 2mm, Mingo Creek had 65mm, Mt Perry was drenched in 71mm, and to the north Miriam Vale alert had 20mm.

Despite a mere 0.2mm recorded for March in Bundaberg this year, the region has nearly seen the same amount of rain as it did for the whole of last year.

Between January and February this year 303.8mm fell; to put that into perspective, last year’s rainfall total was 319.8mm.

RAINFALL TOTALS: Rain fell around the Bundaberg region last night.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Kimba Wong said they were expecting a bit of wet weather in the Wide Bay today and more prominently tomorrow with a south easterly change moving up with southern coastline.

Ms Wong said the system had stalled around the Fraser Coast area, bringing about strong winds and big totals for the likes of Tin Can Bay who recorded 141mm overnight.

With Bundaberg on the northern fringe, she said showers were possible today with totals between 10–30mm, if not higher double digit totals in isolated areas and potentially triple digits aren’t out of the question given what happened in Tin Can Bay.

Tomorrow is looking more promising for higher falls.

Ms Wong said the forecast was for 15–45mm in Bundaberg with the potential for 100mm falls in selected areas.

The temperature is also expected to drop about three degrees below average tomorrow, to a cool 26 degrees in the region.

Come Tuesday the cooler, rainy days are expected to slow down, with the mercury back to the March average of 29 degrees.

The bureau of issued a Strong Wind Warning for the Capricornia Coast, Hervey Bay and Fraser Island Coast today and tomorrow.