Where the rain fell: 14-95mm recorded across Wide Bay

WELCOME WEATHER: Pedestrians take shelter from the rain in the Bundaberg CBD.

THE sound of rain hitting the roof was music to the ears of people across the Wide Bay region last night.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology majority of towns throughout the Wide Bay received at least 10mm.

While the Bundaberg region saw an average of about 20mm, and Miriam Vale had a massive downpour recording 95mm in a 24 hour period.

Seventeen Seventy had 51mm, South Bundaberg saw 22mm, Bundaberg 14mm, Bucca had 21mm, Splitters Creek recorded 22mm, 23mm fell in Gin Gin, 15mm in Childers.

BoM meteorologist Dean Narramore said there was a slight chance of some isolated showers this afternoon, but with the trough moving offshore the cooler, rainy weather was easing.

He said tomorrow is expected to be sunny with temperature back to the mid-20s.

The highest daily total for Bundaberg this year remains 23.4mm which fell in late February.