Where the local sport's on this weekend

GAME ON: There will be high quality netball played today. Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE at Salter Oval

Men: Easts v Wallaroos at 4.20pm today and Past Brothers v Wests at 6pm.

Women: Past Brothers v Wallabys at 1.20pm.

LEAGUE at South Kolan

Gin Gin v Avondale at 1.30pm tomorrow with Miriam Vale playing South Kolan at 3.15pm in the NDRL.

FOOTBALL at Martens Oval

Bingera v KSS Jets at 6pm tonight in the Wide Bay Premier League and 4pm today in Wide Bay League 2.

FOOTBALL at ATW Grounds

The Waves v Sunbury at 6pm tonight in the Wide Bay Premier League and 4pm today in Wide Bay League 2.

NETBALL at Bundaberg Superpark

Brothers Lightning v The Waves Blue at 4pm today, The Waves Gold v Natives at 5.30pm today, Alloway v Fusion at 5.30pm.

HOCKEY at Hinkler Park

Men: All Blacks v The Waves Cities at 5.20pm today.

Women: All Blacks v Raiders at 3.55pm today, Arrows v The Waves Cities at 6.45pm.

AUSSIE RULES at Brothers Sports Complex

Brothers Bulldogs v Hervey Bay in reserves at 1pm and seniors at 3pm.