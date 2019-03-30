Where the local sport's on this weekend
LEAGUE at Salter Oval
Men: Easts v Wallaroos at 4.20pm today and Past Brothers v Wests at 6pm.
Women: Past Brothers v Wallabys at 1.20pm.
LEAGUE at South Kolan
Gin Gin v Avondale at 1.30pm tomorrow with Miriam Vale playing South Kolan at 3.15pm in the NDRL.
FOOTBALL at Martens Oval
Bingera v KSS Jets at 6pm tonight in the Wide Bay Premier League and 4pm today in Wide Bay League 2.
FOOTBALL at ATW Grounds
The Waves v Sunbury at 6pm tonight in the Wide Bay Premier League and 4pm today in Wide Bay League 2.
NETBALL at Bundaberg Superpark
Brothers Lightning v The Waves Blue at 4pm today, The Waves Gold v Natives at 5.30pm today, Alloway v Fusion at 5.30pm.
HOCKEY at Hinkler Park
Men: All Blacks v The Waves Cities at 5.20pm today.
Women: All Blacks v Raiders at 3.55pm today, Arrows v The Waves Cities at 6.45pm.
AUSSIE RULES at Brothers Sports Complex
Brothers Bulldogs v Hervey Bay in reserves at 1pm and seniors at 3pm.