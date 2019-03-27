Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hinkler MP Keith Pitt.
Hinkler MP Keith Pitt.
Politics

Where Pitt's putting One Nation on ballot in wake of scandal

Katie Hall
by
27th Mar 2019 2:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MEMBER for Hinkler Keith Pitt has come forward saying he will still be putting the Greens last on his how-to-vote card, despite the unfolding One Nation firearm funding scandal.

Earlier this week, Mr Pitt told the NewsMail he intends to place the Greens last.

>> One Nation's Hinkler and Flynn candidates keeping mum on scandal

Today the NewsMail sent questions to Mr Pitt, asking if he would reconsider placing One Nation last instead of the Greens in light of the scandal.

And despite providing a scathing comment on the current state of One Nation, Mr Pitt said it wasn't up to him as to who his preference would be.

"I think One Nation candidates need to be asked if they support the position One Nation has clearly taken on foreign influence on Australian laws, and if they do, they should step down as candidates immediately,” Mr Pitt said.

"Preferences are determined by the state LNP in consultation with candidates and as the election hasn't been called it is not known who all the candidates are.

"The most radical, and potentially economy-destroying political party is the Greens and they should be last on every how-to-vote card.”

His comments come after damning footage was on Monday aired showing One Nation chief of staff James Ashby and Queensland leader Steve Dickson rubbing shoulders with powerful American pro-gun groups.

The pair also sought to gain millions of dollars of funding from the groups in an apparent effort to weaken Australia's gun laws.

The NewsMail made efforts to gain comment from acting president of the LNP, David Hutchinson, however did not receive contact before deadline.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Woman's shock at passenger's sex act on Tilt Train

    premium_icon Woman's shock at passenger's sex act on Tilt Train

    News A WOMAN has told of her harrowing experience when a man started masturbating near her on a train leaving Bundy.

    Freezer trapped Dianne crewmen: Police diver tells inquest

    premium_icon Freezer trapped Dianne crewmen: Police diver tells inquest

    News Police diver reveals findings from sunken Dianne.

    Cooking classes teach us about life's beauty

    premium_icon Cooking classes teach us about life's beauty

    Opinion Sharing the experience of cooking

    • 27th Mar 2019 3:12 PM