Where Pitt's putting One Nation on ballot in wake of scandal

MEMBER for Hinkler Keith Pitt has come forward saying he will still be putting the Greens last on his how-to-vote card, despite the unfolding One Nation firearm funding scandal.

Earlier this week, Mr Pitt told the NewsMail he intends to place the Greens last.

Today the NewsMail sent questions to Mr Pitt, asking if he would reconsider placing One Nation last instead of the Greens in light of the scandal.

And despite providing a scathing comment on the current state of One Nation, Mr Pitt said it wasn't up to him as to who his preference would be.

"I think One Nation candidates need to be asked if they support the position One Nation has clearly taken on foreign influence on Australian laws, and if they do, they should step down as candidates immediately,” Mr Pitt said.

"Preferences are determined by the state LNP in consultation with candidates and as the election hasn't been called it is not known who all the candidates are.

"The most radical, and potentially economy-destroying political party is the Greens and they should be last on every how-to-vote card.”

His comments come after damning footage was on Monday aired showing One Nation chief of staff James Ashby and Queensland leader Steve Dickson rubbing shoulders with powerful American pro-gun groups.

The pair also sought to gain millions of dollars of funding from the groups in an apparent effort to weaken Australia's gun laws.

The NewsMail made efforts to gain comment from acting president of the LNP, David Hutchinson, however did not receive contact before deadline.