WHERE MEMORIES GROW: Paul's connection with botanic gardens

SOLID FOUNDATION: Paul Trammachi provides a history of the Botanic Gardens for the eight years between 1955 and 1963 when it was a dairy farm owned by his family.

THE well-maintained lawns of Bundaberg Botanic Gardens don't reveal its history as a dairy farm but Paul Trammachi remembers well the time he spent there as a boy.

Sitting in the Fairymead House gazebo, Paul looks fondly over the area that, for about eight years, was his family's farm.

"My father, after our cordial factory burnt down over in East Bundaberg, in 1954-55 he bought this dairy farm, which includes the Botanic Gardens as a lease,” he said.

"But we were here from '55 to '63 and I grew up here in those formative years, from when I was nine or 10 to through most of my school years. We were fairly boisterous.

"Hardly a tree on the place here, that's the difference you can see from looking at it a long time ago. It was a farm and farms don't grow trees in those days.”

Paul's parents, Tony and Doreen, purchased the land from Neils Larsen and, along with brothers Ron and Mick and sisters Kathleen and Mary, the Trammachis became "townie” dairy farmers.

Paul has vivid memories of how the Botanic Gardens was back then. He can recall times when the now-pristine Fairymead House lawns were covered in fungi.

"The first memories I suppose - mushrooms,” he said.

"The place would just be full of mushrooms every time it would rain, especially over here on the flat of the Botanic Gardens.

"During a rain period there would be 30, 40, 50 people going all over this farm and would get buckets and buckets and buckets of the most beautiful mushrooms you've ever seen.”

The lakes, which are now filled with bird and fish life, were much closer to a swamp when it was Paul's stomping grounds.

"There was always water in these lakes you see here now, even though they were always covered with hyacinth but the water was always there,” he said.

"All it had in it was big eels because they're the only ones that could breathe under there properly or in that environment underneath.

"It was so thick that up until I was about 14-15 I could crawl over the top of it with six to seven feet of water underneath it.

"The council has done a great job of beautifying the place but it was a swamp.”

While the Botanic Gardens is now full of families on any given day, in Paul's time it was rife with slithering critters.

"We used to, in a matter of a couple of hours, we'd go around these swamps and we'd have a bag of snakes - three or four different types,” he said.

Renowned snake charmer Ram Chandra would visit once a year and Paul said he and school chum Paul Farmer were always willing to help him find more.

"His job was going around Queensland and, of course, he was a great milker of venom,” Paul said.

"He would've saved thousands of lives over the period of the material he got.

"He was a character, well and truly a character. He used to put an ad in the paper every time he came here: 'Wanted, Snakes'.

"We'd get a sugar bag full or half-full anyway.”

The pair received $10 for their work and Paul remembered being amazed at the bold way Ram Chandra would reach for the snakes.

The towering, historic fig tree adjacent to Fairymead House holds some of Paul's fondest memories.

It was his childhood fort, making him the envy of his school friends, and was the location where Paul believed he might have seen Bundaberg's last "swaggie”.

He estimates the tree would be about 500-600 years old.

"Well, it's the same size as it was then, which is now 60 years,” he said.

"So I think it's been mature for a very, very long time.

"There were kids all over the place, all over this area and we had a swing and it was a beauty.”

