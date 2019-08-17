Where it's going: $37m mapped out for Bundy's road network

Bundy region motorists might get used to seeing plenty of roadwork signs in the near future with a big spend underway to improve the road network.

REGIONAL Queensland has been awarded the lion's share of the $23 billion roads and transport program to be delivered over the next four years.

$14.5 billion has been allocated for projects outside the south-east corner of the state, supporting more than 13,500 jobs.

"This is our fourth record roads and transport budget,” said Minister for Transport and Main roads Mark Bailey.

"There's a job bonanza and we want Queenslanders to reap the benefits.”

Major projects have been approved for the northern end of the state, yet the small towns and regional centres along the way have not been forgotten.

The Bundaberg Regional Council has been approved for nearly $21 million as part of the 2019-20 program to fund ten projects.

The approved projects include constructing additional lanes, installing guardrails and overlaying existing pavement, with the majority of the funds coming from the federal government to improve it's national road network.

Various stretches of the Bruce Highway have been targeted for investment, the locations for improvement include Gin Gin - Damascus Roads, Adies - Ringwood Roads, Ken Livingstone Drive and stretches of the highway around Childers and Apple Tree Creek.

The Bundaberg Regional Council has also secured an additional $6.7 million for the 2019-20 financial year, and $9.4 million for 2020-21, with an indicative figure of $16 million to be secured in the future to improve the state road network.

The roads to be improved with this funding in the coming years include: Princess Street/Scotland Street, Burnett River Traffic Bridge, Queen Street intersection, Bargara Road, Que Hee Street, Powers/Adams Street, Hummock Road, Raewood Road, Woongarra Street.

Thabeban State School will also receive funding to install a new footpath.