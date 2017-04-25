Where is your food coming from?

SHOPPERS will get a better understanding of where their food comes from with the Federal Government's country of origin labelling for food campaign set to appear on TV, radio, in newspapers, digitally and on social media during the next five weeks.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the new food labelling system would provide consumers with clarity, without imposing an excessive burden on businesses.

"I look forward to seeing more of these labels on supermarket shelves,” he said.

The new reforms came into effect from 1 July 2016 and a two-year transition period is now in place and mean imported foods that only undergo minor processing or packaging here cannot claim to be made here or carry the logo.

The new labels also indicate the proportion of Australian ingredients.