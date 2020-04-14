Where is the revenue from coronavirus isolation fines going?

PEOPLE who have been fined for ignoring the current social isolation rules in Queensland might be spitting chips, but there's one question that hasn't been asked or answered.

Where is the revenue from these fines going?

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has a suggestion.

She has called on the Queensland Government to consider reinvesting the money made from coronavirus isolation infringement notices to benefit community organisations and small businesses in Queensland.

The calls from Ms Landry comes after Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski confirmed yesterday morning that 496 infringement notices were handed out across Queensland, totalling over $660,000 in fines over the Easter long weekend.

Ms Landry said reinvesting the money made from fines is a no-brainer and it will go a long way in assisting community organisations and small businesses that require additional financial support during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I believe Queenslanders would want to see this money used to benefit communities and local attractions," she said.

"While all levels of government have stepped up and introduced measures to assist community groups and businesses, I think this can help support organisations that require additional help.

"It makes perfect sense to reinvest funds made through infringement notices handed out not just over the Easter long weekend but since the restrictions were put in place."

Ms Landry said additional funding through infringement notices can also assist local tourism businesses who are doing it tough.

"Local tourist attractions in the area that own animals have contacted me seeking monetary assistance to purchase food stocks during the coronavirus pandemic," she said.

"While I am making representation on their behalf to Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack to look into a more permanent measure, this is a relatively fast and easy way to ensure these businesses can get the assistance they need sooner."