A BUNDABERG family is desperately trying to find their pet cat.

Jennifer Patterson said she'd taken her cat Socks to the vet, who then escaped going into the vet office on Monday morning.

Ms Patterson said Socks meant a lot to her and her four children Lily, Slater, Tyler and Rubin.

Ms Patterson said her children would be devastated if Socks isn't found.

Socks is a black and white female.

If you have seen socks, call 0417 758 300.