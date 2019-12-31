Where to grab your groceries on New Year's Day

SOME stores around the region will be varying their opening hours for New Year's Day:

Hinkler Central 10am-3pm

Stockland Bundaberg 10am-5pm

Avoca IGA 7am-9pm

Childers IGA 6am-8pm

Learmonths Foowwords 6.30am-9pm

Chemists

Chemist Warehouse 8am-8pm

Princeline Pharmacy 8am-5pm



Doctors

Friendlies After Hours Service: 9am-3pm. For more information, call 4331 1777.

Bundaberg Hospital: Open 24 hours for emergencies. For more information, call 4150 2222.