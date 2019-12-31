Menu
Where to grab your groceries on New Year's Day

Crystal Jones
by
31st Dec 2019 1:46 PM
SOME stores around the region will be varying their opening hours for New Year's Day:

  • Hinkler Central 10am-3pm
  • Stockland Bundaberg 10am-5pm
  • Avoca IGA 7am-9pm
  • Childers IGA 6am-8pm
  • Learmonths Foowwords 6.30am-9pm

Chemists

  • Chemist Warehouse 8am-8pm
  • Princeline Pharmacy 8am-5pm


Doctors

Friendlies After Hours Service: 9am-3pm. For more information, call 4331 1777.

Bundaberg Hospital: Open 24 hours for emergencies. For more information, call 4150 2222.

