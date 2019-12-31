Where to grab your groceries on New Year's Day
SOME stores around the region will be varying their opening hours for New Year's Day:
- Hinkler Central 10am-3pm
- Stockland Bundaberg 10am-5pm
- Avoca IGA 7am-9pm
- Childers IGA 6am-8pm
- Learmonths Foowwords 6.30am-9pm
Chemists
- Chemist Warehouse 8am-8pm
- Princeline Pharmacy 8am-5pm
Doctors
Friendlies After Hours Service: 9am-3pm. For more information, call 4331 1777.
Bundaberg Hospital: Open 24 hours for emergencies. For more information, call 4150 2222.