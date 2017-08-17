29°
Where to grab food in Bundy if you have food intolerances

Elysha Medhurst | 17th Aug 2017 1:22 PM

ORDERING something off a menu is becoming harder than learning Starbucks coffee jargon just take the initials GF, DF, RSF and V for example. 

Who would have thought eating would become so complicated?

Our bodies are constantly exposed to new ingredients whether they be naturally sourced or artificially created.

Those of us who have been dubbed intolerant or choose to follow a specific diet can find something as simple as eating a pretty tricky feat.

Whether it's eating out, grocery shopping or even celebrating with birthday cake - specific food requirements can make things harder than we'd like them to be.

Whether you're gluten free, dairy free, refined sugar free, living a paleo, vegan or vegetarian lifestyle, (the list goes on) - you know the struggle.

It's no secret that selective eating and eating in general has become massively influenced by the latest trending hashtag.

It has caused handfuls of people to stop viewing dietary requirements and intolerances as something to take seriously.

We all know the coconut oil obsession has people using it in the kitchen, digesting it and even shaving their legs with it…

That purchasing avocados will ensure that millennials never become home owners.

We've watched people blacken their teeth with charcoal to whiten them. 

However, not everyone lives their lives based solely on food trends. 

Many people follow selective diets to cater to various diseases, allergies and sensitivity.

It's great to see that selected establishments in Bundaberg are taking these dietary requirements seriously and there are now more options for people to eat.

Here are some of the places making life easier for those with specific needs. 

FROTHING ON COFFEE: Mat Grills has just opened The Journey, a new cafe in Bargara.
FROTHING ON COFFEE: Mat Grills has just opened The Journey, a new cafe in Bargara. Eliza Goetze

The Journey

Options: GF, 100% VEGAN, RSF

The Journey is completely vegan.

If you are a coffee fiend then you will be needing to add a trip to Bargara to your morning route to work.

They proudly offer plant based milk options in their coffees, smoothies and teas.

Pus did we mention they are right near the beach!?

While you are there grab a raw treat.

Who said cake can't be healthy?

Judy Plath has introduced a range of hot drinks at Nourish including tumeric latte, berry rose latte and jaffa hot chocolate.
Judy Plath has introduced a range of hot drinks at Nourish including tumeric latte, berry rose latte and jaffa hot chocolate. Crystal Jones

Nourish

Options: GF, ORGANIC, DF, RSF, wholefoods, vegan, vegetarian

This wholefoods focused café is constantly a hive of activity.

Once you taste their delicious menu you will understand why.

They provide an array of options for a wide range of food intolerances and requirements.

Their green smoothie is a must try.

Extra bonus? Their cups are so beautiful you won't want to throw it away.

The Buzz Superfood Bar continues to showcase how healthy can definitely be tasty
The Buzz Superfood Bar continues to showcase how healthy can definitely be tasty

Buzz Superfood Bar:

Options: RSF, GF, vegan, vegetarian, DF

Protein pancakes anyone?

Acai bowl greatness? 

Raw treats?

Smoothies?

Get into this food bar ASAP and satisfy all those cravings. 

BUY LOCAL: Nana's Pantry gelato master Lizzie Dern with local Baffle milk. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
BUY LOCAL: Nana's Pantry gelato master Lizzie Dern with local Baffle milk. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott

Nana's Pantry

Options: RSF, GF, vegan, vegetarian, DF, paleo

Making one of those seriously complicated recipes that requires things like 'psyllium husk' and 'arrowroot?'

Blood orange #bundaberg #australia #me #selfie #icecream#nanaspantry

A post shared by ˣᴵᴵᴵᴵᴵᴵᴵᴱ (@xiiiiiiie) on

You will find what you need in Nana's Pantry.

They also have an all too tempting gelato section and there is dairy free sorbet!

Just like grandma's pantry… but with a twist.

HEALTHY HABITS: Bundaberg Health Foods owner Meredyth Pembroke offers a wide range of products and advice for the health conscious. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail
HEALTHY HABITS: Bundaberg Health Foods owner Meredyth Pembroke offers a wide range of products and advice for the health conscious. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet BUN080513HEA1

Bundaberg Heath Foods

Options: RSF, GF, vegan, vegetarian, DF, paleo

Another location to grab those ingredients that you can't find in your usual supermarket.

They also have a naturopath available.


Tips on eating out with special dietary requirements 

1. Call the restaurant ahead of time. Many places will allow you to substitute items in or remove them.

2. Choose the restaurant. That way you know exactly what you are going to be in for. Check with the people you are dining with and see if they are okay with where you choose.

3. If you are super stuck, eat a meal before you go out and have a super simple entrée that you know you can nibble on. There's usually something for everyone in the sides or the entrees.
 

Topics:  allergies diet vegan

