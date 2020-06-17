Where footy’s first 10,000-strong crowd will be

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA – SEPTEMBER 07: Demons fans in the crowd react as Max Gawn of the Demons leaves the field after winning the AFL First Elimination Final match between the Melbourne Demons and the Geelong Cats at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 7, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/AFL Media/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE is set to be the first Victorian club to play in front of a substantial crowd - they just won't be cheering for the Demons.

Sydney has confirmed that at least 10,000 fans will be allowed to click through the SCG turnstiles for the Swans' Round 5 clash against Melbourne.

"This is a terrific outcome for fans and for football," Swans chief executive Tom Harley said on Wednesday.

"We know our members were excited to have the opportunity to be at the game and we're thrilled that we can now extend that opportunity to even more members in the weeks ahead."

New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian will activate the opening of stadiums from July 1, which was announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week.

While NSW venues will be allowed to fill up to 25 per cent of capacity, the Swans are likely to limit the attendance to 10,000 for the July 5 match against Melbourne.

The SCG holds 48,000, which means as many as 12,000 could theoretically attend.

Victorian clubs hoping to welcome their members back at the MCG, Marvel Stadium and GMHBA Stadium could have to wait a little longer due to the recent jump in active COVID-19 cases.