Where every CCC case stands, one year after mayor's arrest

A FEW minutes past 4pm, one year ago, then-Mayor Andrew Antoniolli left the police watch house and started the second wave of a storm that would bring down 11 councillors.

The mayor was charged with seven counts of fraud, which were replaced with 14 counts of fraud in September.

Andrew Antoniolli leaves the watchhouse on May 2, 2018. Rob Williams

He has declared innocence since the start and will fight the charges at a trial on May 7.

Mr Antoniolli's charges started the cogs in the State Government that would eventually lead to the dismissal of Ipswich's 11 councillors three months later.

The Crime and Corruption Commission has charged more than a dozen people through its Ipswich City Council investigation, dubbed Operation Windage.

Here's what has happened and what is planned:

CASES FINALISED

Carl Wulff

Ipswich City Council CEO: 2006-2013.

Pleaded guilty to two counts of corruption.

Sentenced in February to five years imprisonment after accepting bribes worth more than $240,000.

Sharon Oxenbridge

Wife of Carl Wulff.

Sentenced to three years in prison suspended after nine months on official corruption charges for her involvement.

Former Ipswich City Council CEO Carl Wulff and his wife Sharon Oxenbridge. Contributed

Claude Walker

Businessman guilty of official corruption.

Walker paid Wulff $104,000 in corrupt payments in return for "favourable conditions" with the council.

Walker was sentenced to three years in prison suspended after nine months for his involvement.

Wayne Myers

Guilty of corruption.

Wulff received $115,000 through a company owned by Myers, as well as a $7000 deck at his home and $15,000 in cash.

Myers was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison, suspended after six months.

Wayne Innes

Ipswich council contractor.

Guilty to entering corrupt deals including a $1.5m bribe.

Due to be sentenced in May.

CASES ONGOING

Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale is defending charges including corruption, fraud and perjury following the now-closed investigation. None of the charges relate to the Japan trip allegations. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

Paul Pisasale

Ipswich mayor: 2004-2017

Faces a suite of charges including eight counts of fraud, corruption, abuse of office, perjury, drug possession (a Viagra pill) and perverting the course of justice.

He denies wrongdoing and a trial date has not been set.

Andrew Antoniolli

Ipswich mayor: 2017-2018

First charged with seven counts of fraud which were replaced with 14 counts of fraud.

Will go to trial in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on May 7.

It will run for at least seven days, although it has been set down until May 21.

Jim Lindsay

Ipswich City Council CEO: 2013-2018

Charged with one count each of official corruption, disobedience to state law and disclosure of a confidential document.

He denies allegations and a hearing date has not been set.

Craig Maudsley after appearing at the Brisbane Magistrates Court on September 27, 2017. Picture” AAP/Darren England

Craig Maudsley

Ipswich council's Works Parks and Recreation chief operating officer.

Facing charges of misconduct in public office.

He denies allegations and a hearing date has not been set.

Troy Byers

International Legends of League organiser

Charged with three counts of forgery, allegedly for knowingly submitting fraudulent invoices for payment by the council.

He denies wrongdoing and a court date has not been set.

Cameron McKenzie

Former Paul Pisasale lawyer, charged with extortion.

Mr McKenzie denies wrongdoing.

Mary Missen

Council employee Mary Missen was charged with 28 counts of fraudulently falsifying records between July 2012 and March 2017.

She denies wrongdoing and a hearing date has not been set.

Ben Hayward

Senior council advisor.

Charged with misconduct in public office.

He denies wrongdoing and a hearing date has not been set.

Chris Pinzone

Charged with official corruption in April relating to his company's proposed commercial development at Yamanto.

He denies wrongdoing.