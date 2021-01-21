Where Brisbane residents can now travel

South Australia is set to lift testing requirements on visitors from Brisbane from today, but there is uncertainty if other states - including Tasmania and Victoria - will wind back their restrictions.

Ahead of an expected easing of local restrictions in Brisbane from Friday, South Australia is set to remove a requirement for visitors from the region to get tested for coronavirus upon arrival.

Anyone from Greater Brisbane who had visited the state up until today was expected to get tests on day 1, 5 and 12 of their visit.

Victoria currently classes Brisbane as an "orange" zone, which means anyone from the region who travels to the Garden State needs to get an "orange zone permit" and is required to get a test within 72 hours of arrival and to self-quarantine until a negative result is returned.

A Victorian Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman yesterday said there was no "specified date" for when the orange classification for Brisbane would change.

"The Department is always reviewing the situation with our Queensland counterparts as situation changes and evolves," she said.

Tasmania requires travellers from the Greater Brisbane region to quarantine for 14 days, with a public health services spokesman from the state yesterday saying a decision about the restrictions would be made later this week.

He said the decision would take into account the latest data from Queensland, the "local assessment of risk" as well as the need for control measures.

Queenslanders wanting to visit Western Australia are not allowed to enter unless they have an exemption - but those granted an exemption must self-quarantine for 14 days.

NSW and the ACT remain open to all of Queensland, while anyone travelling to the Northern Territory will need to complete a border entry form.

