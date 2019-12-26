Where the Boxing Day bargains are in Bundy today

IF YOU'RE looking to snag a Boxing Day deal today, here are a few shops around town opening their doors to the masses and having clearances.

Big W will be open from 9-5 today, with deals across a range of televisions, kitchen appliances and cookware.

More information about the sale is included in the ad on page two.

If you're looking to beat the heat, the East End Hotel bottle shop has all your cheap alcohol needs covered, with slabs of beer going out the door from the low-$40 range.

Addresses for the multiple shops across town is available in their ad on page three.

If you're in the "new year, new me" mood and want to change the look of your house, Spotlight is having half price sales across a range of ready-to-hang indoor blinds, cushions and throws, kitchen and dining, towels and rugs.

The store will open from 9am until 6pm today.

If you're more of a technological bent, Harvey Norman is marking down a range of sound systems and speakers for your New Year's beach gathering, wireless earphones, televisions, fridges, coffee machines for your recovery effort the next day and many more items.

The store will be open from 9-6 today.

Many more stores will be open today around town, with Hinkler Central open from 10 until 3, and Sugarland from 10-5 today.

If you're in the mood for seafood, Red Shed Seafood will be trading from 9am-2pm.

Prawns, oysters, scallops, bugs, mussels, caviar, whiting, snapper, salmon and mackerel will all be on the ice while stocks last.

If you're sick of cleaning dishes and want a restaurant to be cleaning up your Boxing Day feast, Grunskes by the River will be back up and running from 8am.