When Woolworths will open the 'new generation' super store

MERCATO on Byron has announced the opening day for the new Woolworths Byron Bay.

On a social media post over the weekend, Mercato on Byron confirmed the new supermarket will open on April 3.

"Mark your calendars; Woolworths are opening their next generation store on Wednesday, 3 April!" the post said.

"Opening event details coming soon!" it added.

But what does a 'next generation' supermarket means?

Woolworths launched its 'next generation' supermarkets in January 31 in Sydney's Inner West with the renewed Marrickville Metro venue.

"With an expanded fresh food offering, customers can pick their own living lettuce from a hydroponic setup, enjoy a flame-roasted chicken, select something for entertaining from the cheese cave or peruse the macro wholefood market aisle with over 200 certified organic lines," a statement from the company about Marrickvile Metro said.

"A new 'Ready to Go' section at the front of the store, filled with ready meals, fresh sandwiches, salads and healthy juices also caters for time-poor customers looking for easy meal options. For those who choose to shop online and pick up their orders in-store, there are Pick up lockers located conveniently at the customer service desk."

A statement from the company about their Sydney 'The Kitchen' concept store in Double Bay offered further clues on new customer experience.

"For those looking for a plant-based alternative, 'The Kitchen' also has a flexitarian (sic) range of 100% plant-based burgers, sausages and tofu, as well as filled pastas and sauces," the statement said.

Shopping trolleys at 'The Kitchen' Double Bay Woolworths are also made from recycled milk bottles, while all eco-baskets are made from recycled soft plastics.

It's a guessing game whether the company will bring these or other new customer experiences to Byron Bay.

Mercato on Byron has confirmed it will offer on-site parking to the Byron Bay CBD with 337 underground car spaces (including electric car charging bays) 24 motorcycle bays and 111 bicycle spaces.